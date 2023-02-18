Menu
Kyle Jacobs, Country Musician and Kellie Pickler’s Husband, Dead from Apparent Suicide

Jacobs wrote music for Garth Brooks, Lee Brice, and more

Kyle Jacobs and Kellie Pickler
Kyle Jacobs and Kellie Pickler, photo via Getty
Consequence Staff
February 17, 2023 | 10:10pm ET

    Kyle Jacobs, a country music producer and songwriter and husband of singer Kellie Pickler, has died at the age of 49.

    Police and fire officials responded to the couple’s Nashville, Tennessee home on Friday at around 1:00 p.m. local time. Jacobs was found deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, and his death is being investigated as “as an apparent suicide,” according to a statement from the Nashville Police Department (via People).

    Jacobs wrote and produced music for country musicians including Garth Brooks, Lee Brice, Kelly Clarkson, Randy Travis, and Scott McCreery.

    Notably, Jacobs penned Brooks’ chart-topping hit “More Than a Memory.” He also wrote four No. 1 singles for Brice, including “Hard to Love,” “I Drive Your Truck,” and “Drinking Class.”

    If you or anyone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

