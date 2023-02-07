Menu
La La Land Is Getting a Broadway Adaptation

A stage play based on Damien Chazelle's 2017 smash film

La La Land (Lionsgate)
February 7, 2023 | 12:30pm ET

    Broadway will soon turn into La La Land; Damien Chazelle’s Oscar-sweeping 2016 film is getting a stage musical adaptation that’s currently in development, Deadline reports.

    La La Land, which starred Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling as a fledgling actress and jazz musician, already seems tailor-made for Broadway. The stage version will be directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher from a book written by the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Ayad Akhtar and three-time Barrymore Award winner Matthew Decker. Academy Award winner Justin Hurwitz, who composed the film, will handle the music, with lyrics by the Oscar and Tony-winning composing team Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

    “I’m thrilled to reunite with Lionsgate and the incredible team behind La La Land to adapt the movie for the Broadway stage, the next exciting chapter in its evolution,” said producer Marc Platt, who worked on both the film and the play. “We’ve assembled a world-class team to create a musical that will delight La La Land’s millions of current fans and introduce the property to a whole new audience.”

    Since nabbing a record-tying 14 Oscar nominations and making Chazelle the Academy’s youngest Best Director winner, La La Land was also turned into a world tour with a 100-piece orchestra, jazz ensemble, and chorus. Chazelle’s most recent directorial effort was last year’s Babylon.

