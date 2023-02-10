Menu
Lady Gaga’s Dad Trashes New York City: “It Smells Like Weed Everywhere”

"The city looks terrible, from just probably four years ago"

Lady Gaga with her father Joe Germanotta
Lady Gaga with her father Joe Germanotta, photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty
February 10, 2023 | 12:26pm ET

    Lady Gaga’s father is having a bad romance with New York City.

    Joe Germanotta appeared on Fox Business Network on Thursday to voice his dissatisfaction over inflation and how “filthy” the city has become.

    Germanotta owns the Italian restaurant Joanne Trattoria in the Upper West Side of Manhattan. Asked to assess the city, Germanotta said he thinks it’s a “mess.”

    “It looks horrible. People coming from Connecticut and Long Island, maybe they’re going to Lincoln Center for a show. Then they’re walking around, it smells like weed everywhere. There’s shacks out on the street.”

    “The city looks terrible, from just probably four years ago. It’s dirtier, there’s a lot more people out on the street. They’re panhandling. It seems filthy.”

    Lady Gaga, who is an investor in her father’s restaurant, is currently in Los Angeles filming the Joker sequel. Her song “Hold My Hand,” from the film Top Gun: Maverick, is nominated for an Oscar at this year’s Academy Awards

