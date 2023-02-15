Lady Gaga is Harley Quinn in First Look from Upcoming Joker Movie

Director Todd Phillips decided Valentine’s Day was the the perfect occasion to reveal the first look at Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker movie.

In the image shared by Phillips via Instagram, Gaga’s Quinn appears opposite of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker.

Entitled Joker: Folie à Deux, the film is due to hit theaters on October 4th, 2024. According to reports, the sequel will be presented in the style of a musical.

Back in November 2019, Joker became the most profitable comic book movie of all time (and the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever), leading to Warner Bros. to fast-track a sequel with Phoenix, Phillips, and screenwriter Scott Silver all returning.

Joker: Folie à Deux is considered part of DC Studios’ Elseworlds brand, existing outside of the new cinematic universe being developed by James Gunn and Peter Safran.