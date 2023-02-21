Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Lady Lamb Shares Haunting New Song “Between Two Trees”: Stream

Longtime fan favorite has finally received an official release

Advertisement
Lady Lamb Between Two Trees new song stream
Lady Lamb, photo by Shervin Lainez
Follow
February 21, 2023 | 10:48am ET

    Lady Lamb has officially released “Between Two Trees,” a longtime favorite during her live sets.

    On the track, the musician born Aly Spaltro hauntingly delivers chilling lyrics about obsession. “Let’s knock some time off the clock/ Kill the night, untie my knots all tangled up,” the folk artist sings over a strumming acoustic guitar and swelling strings.

    Stream Lady Lamb’s “Between Two Trees” below.

    The proper arrival of “Between Two Trees” comes just after the 10th anniversary of the March 2011 CoSign’s debut studio album, Ripely Pine. It previously appeared on the independently released Mammoth Swoon, and there are multiple performance videos floating around on the internet, including a Honey I’m Home session from The Wild Honey Pie.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Lady Lamb’s last album was 2019’s Even in the Tremor, though she began teasing her fourth studio LP with “Ivy” and “Wolves of My Want” last year. Check out the artist’s answers to the Consequestionnaire, which was part of our Consequence: 15 Years of Sound celebration.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

jason isbell death wish weathervanes 400 unit folk rock americana alternative music news listen stream pre order tracklist artwork tour dates

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit Announce New Album Weathervanes, Share "Death Wish": Stream

February 21, 2023

Princess Nokia ep complicated

Princess Nokia Announces New EP, Shares "complicated": Stream

February 21, 2023

unknown mortal orchestra nadja

Unknown Mortal Orchestra Unveil New Song "Nadja": Stream

February 21, 2023

thurston moore hypnogram new single new album listen indie rock alternative music news stream sonic youth

Thurston Moore Confirms New Album, Shares "Hypnogram": Stream

February 17, 2023

The Used new album 2023

The Used Announce New Album Toxic Positivity, Unveil Single "People Are Vomit": Stream

February 17, 2023

Neil Young Crazy Horse All Roads Lead Home new album artwork tracklist You Will Never Know stream

Crazy Horse Members Team with Neil Young for New Album All Roads Lead Home, Share "You Will Never Know": Stream

February 17, 2023

FIDLAR Announce New EP That's Life, Share "Centipede": Stream

February 17, 2023

Code Orange What Is Really Underneath album

Code Orange Release What Is Really Underneath? Album and Short Film: Stream

February 17, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lady Lamb Shares Haunting New Song "Between Two Trees": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter