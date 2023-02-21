Lady Lamb Shares Haunting New Song “Between Two Trees”: Stream

Lady Lamb has officially released “Between Two Trees,” a longtime favorite during her live sets.

On the track, the musician born Aly Spaltro hauntingly delivers chilling lyrics about obsession. “Let’s knock some time off the clock/ Kill the night, untie my knots all tangled up,” the folk artist sings over a strumming acoustic guitar and swelling strings.

Stream Lady Lamb’s “Between Two Trees” below.

The proper arrival of “Between Two Trees” comes just after the 10th anniversary of the March 2011 CoSign’s debut studio album, Ripely Pine. It previously appeared on the independently released Mammoth Swoon, and there are multiple performance videos floating around on the internet, including a Honey I’m Home session from The Wild Honey Pie.

Lady Lamb’s last album was 2019’s Even in the Tremor, though she began teasing her fourth studio LP with “Ivy” and “Wolves of My Want” last year. Check out the artist’s answers to the Consequestionnaire, which was part of our Consequence: 15 Years of Sound celebration.