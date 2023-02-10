Lamb of God and Kreator Team Up for New Song “State of Unrest”: Stream

In advance of their upcoming UK/European co-headlining tour, Lamb of God and Kreator have released the new collaborative track “State of Unrest.”

The “State of Unrest” tour was originally supposed to launch in 2020 but was postponed multiple times due to the pandemic. After the initial postponement, Lamb of God’s Mark Morton and Kreator’s Mille Petrozza started working together on the tune. The plan was to have Power Trip singer Riley Gale sing on the song, but he sadly passed away in August 2020 before he was able to record his vocal contributions.

“As many of you may know, the State of Unrest tour originally included Power Trip on the bill,” Lamb of God stated in a Facebook post. “To honor the memory of our friend Riley Gale, all proceeds from the ‘State of Unrest’ single will go to Dallas Hope Charities, a non profit organization who Riley worked closely with, providing shelter & resources to homeless LGBTQ young people in his beloved hometown. We hope you enjoy this special song and we are grateful for your support.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Lamb of God were named Consequence‘s 2022 Heavy Band of the Year. In addition to the UK/European tour with Kreator, the band will hit the road with Pantera and appear at a handful of festivals this year. Pick up tickets to Lamb of God’s upcoming shows here.

Kreator, meanwhile, recently announced a co-headlining spring North American tour with Sepultura. Tickets for those shows can be found here.

Listen to Lamb of God and Kreator’s “State of Unrest” below.

“State of Unrest” Single Artwork: