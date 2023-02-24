Menu
Lana Del Rey’s Dad Announces Debut Album Lost at Sea, Shares “Setting Sail on a Distant Horizon”: Stream

Nepo daddy's famous daughter is featured on two songs

Lana Del Rey and Rob Grant, photo via Instagram/@robertenglandgrant
February 24, 2023 | 12:21pm ET

    Nepo daddy Rob Grant has announced his debut album, Lost at Sea, out June 9th via Decca Records. As a preview, the self-described “accidental recording artist” and father of Lana Del Rey has shared the first single, “Setting Sail on a Distant Horizon.”

    Lost at Sea features two appearances from Del Rey (born Elizabeth Grant) as well as production from Jack Antonoff, Zach Dawes (Brian Wilson, Del Rey), and Laura Sisk, a Grammy-winning sound engineer who’s worked with the likes of Taylor Swift, Lorde, and P!NK.

    Pre-orders for Lost at Sea are ongoing. See the artwork and tracklist below.

    “Setting Sail on a Distant Horizon” is a piano instrumental inspired by “the happiness and freedom” Grant has felt while setting sail to Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard from Newport, Rhode Island in his 25-foot sloop Erewhon.

    “The piano begins slowly and then builds as the sails fill with wind, and the boat begins to heal, leaning into the heavy Atlantic swells,” Grant explained in a statement. “The piano carries you forward as the sloop gains speed, catching more wind, bound for the distant horizon.” Listen to the track below.

    Lost at Sea will be released several weeks after Del Rey’s next album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, which arrives on March 24th. Thus far, we’ve heard the seven-minute epic “A&W,” which was named Song of the Week. This summer, Del Rey will co-headline Brazil’s MITA Music Festival.

    Lost at Sea Artwork:

    lana del rey dad album artwork

    Lost at Sea Tracklist:
    01. Moon Rise over the Ocean
    02. Setting Sail on a Distant Horizon
    03. Lost at Sea (feat. Lana Del Rey)
    04. The Texture of Dreams
    05. The Poetry of Wind And Waves
    06. A Beautiful Delirium
    07. Deep Ocean Swells
    08. My Deep Blue Dream
    09. Reflections of Light on Water
    10. In the Dying Light of Day: Requiem for Mother Earth
    11. A Delicate Mist Surrounds Me
    12. The Mermaids Lullaby
    13. Song of the Eternal Sea
    14. Hollywood Bowl (feat. Lana Del Rey)

