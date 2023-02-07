Laura Jane Grace is hitting the road once again in 2023. The Against Me! vocalist will embark on a solo headlining tour in the US this April and May.

Though it’s been a minute since Grace has officially shared new music, this run of shows promises plenty of music both old and new: “Will be fresh from the studio having just finished album tracking and ready to road test new songs,” she said in a press release. “I am also of course very much looking forward to screaming the classics along with everyone else. Whatever you want to hear, happy to play it! Also, many blessings to my booking agent for sending me to Florida during the Chicago winter!”

Grace’s 2023 tour begins on April 5th in Columbia, Missouri, and then makes stops in cities such as Atlanta, Orlando, Charlotte, Nashville, Chicago, and New York, culminating in an appearance at The Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, New Jersey on May 13th. Weakened Friends will support her on all headlining dates.

Tickets for all of Grace’s headline shows will go on sale this Friday, February 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can get yours via Ticketmaster or StubHub. See the list of dates below.

Back in 2021, Grace shared her surprise EP At War with the Silverfish.

Laura Jane Grace 2023 Tour Dates:

05/05 — Columbia, MO @ Blue Note *

05/06 — Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads Saloon *

05/07 — Little Rock, AR @ White Water Tavern *

05/08 — Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall, 1884 Lounge *

05/11 — Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade, Purgatory Stage *

05/12 — Tallahassee, FL @ 926 Bar and Grill *

05/14 — Gainesville, FL @ High Dive *

05/15 — Orlando, FL @ The Social *

05/16 — St. Petersburg, FL @ The Floridian *

05/18 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room *

05/19 — Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits *

05/21 — Winston Salem, NC @ The Ramkat *

05/22 — Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre *

05/23 — Charleston, SC @ Charleston Pour House *

05/25 — Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station *

05/26 — Chattanooga, TN @ Barrelhouse Ballroom *

05/28 — Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records, Blue Room *

05/29 — Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar *

05/30 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues (w/ The Interrupters)

06/07 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^

06/09 — Harrisburg, PA @ Club XL Live (w/ Frank Turner)

06/11 — Portland, ME @ Aura *

06/12 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17 ^

06/13 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage ^

* = w/ Weakened Friends

^ = supporting Frank Turner, The Interrupters