Leiji Matsumoto, Manga Artist Who Collaborated with Daft Punk, Dead at 85

Matsumoto served as visual supervisor on Daft Punk's 2003 film Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem

Leiji Matsumoto with Daft Punk
February 20, 2023 | 11:55am ET

    Leiji Matsumoto, the popular Japanese manga and anime artist known for his work with Daft Punk, has died at the age of 85.

    Among his many works, Matsumoto created the popular manga series Space Pirate Captain Harlock. In an interview, Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo cited the manga as one of their biggest early influences. “At around the age of 5 years old, we would watch Captain Harlock,” they explained. “The music we have been making must have been influenced at some point by the shows we were watching when we were little kids.”

    Alongside co-writer Cédric Hervet and director Kazuhisa Takenouchi, Daft Punk collaborated with Matsumoto on Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem. The 2003 animated film served as the visual companion to the group’s second album, Discovery. Scenes from the film were also released as standalone music videos for songs like “One More Time,” “Harder, Better, Faster Stronger,” and “Digital Love.”

    Matsumoto’s other notable works included Galaxy Express 999, Queen Emeraldas, and Space Battleship Yamato.

    Matsumoto died of acute heart failure at a hospital in Tokyo on February 13th, according to Nikkan Sports.

     

