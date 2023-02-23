DMX Makes Posthumous Appearance on Lil Wayne’s New Song “Kan’t Nobody”: Stream

The first look at Lil Wayne’s next album Tha Carter VI is here, and it features the late great DMX to boot. Listen to the rapper’s new song “Kan’t Nobody” below.

“Kan’t Nobody” begins with an old recording of DMX that quickly reveals how the song got its name. “Can’t nobody fuck with me now,” he boasts. “Check it, I’v been spitting for 20 years.” From there, the Swizz Beats-produced track takes off on a mix of heavy piano and glitchy beats.

Chatting with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Lil Wayne teased Tha Carter VI, the long awaited follow-up to 2018’s Tha Carter V. “My fans know I give my all,” he said of the LP. “Go listen to my last feature and know it’s gonna be a thousand times better than that.” That last feature would be December’s YG collaboration “Miss My Dawgs” — which we named Rap Song of the Week — so a record better than that sounds pretty good.

Lil Wayne’s last album, The Funeral, came out in 2020. Next up, he’ll hit the road for a North American tour (tickets on sale here).

DMX passed away from a heart attack in 2021. Since then, he’s appeared in numerous posthumous releases, including a complete album under his name, and been the subject of the documentary DMX: Don’t Try to Understand.