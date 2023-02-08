Limp Bizkit Hold a Deepfake World Leader Summit in “Out of Style” Video: Watch

What if our world leaders decided to form a band, and that band sounded like Limp Bizkit?

Well, Fred Durst and company turned this absurd vision into a reality using Deepfake technology. If you’ve ever wanted to see Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin, Volodymyr Zelensky, Xi Jinping, and Kim Jong-un jam it out in the garage, look no further than the video for “Out of Style.”

The Durst/Marc Klasfeld-directed clip sees each member of Limp Bizkit rendered as one of the aforementioned leaders, with Durst hilariously guised as Putin. The Deepfake is just accurate enough to pull off the desired effect, hypothesizing a world where these five individuals could actually co-exist in the same room together, much less throw down on some funky rap metal.

Durst and Klasfield summed it up with a Jimi Hendrix quote: “When the power of love overcomes the love of power, the world will know peace.”

“Out of Style” hails from Limp Bizkit’s 2022 comeback album Still Sucks. The record is set to receive its first physical release on CD on March 17th, arriving in separate “Gold Disc” and “Silver Disc” variants that each include the original 12-song tracklist and a bonus track. You can pre-order it via Suretone.

Below you can watch the video for Limp Bizkit’s “Out of Style.”