The Last of Us Pushes Linda Ronstadt to Top of Three Billboard Charts

"Long Long Time" is No. 1 on Rock Digital Song Sales as well as Billboard's LyricFind charts

linda ronstadt the last of us billboard charts rock sales digital lyrics
Linda Ronstadt (photo by Circacies) and The Last of Us (HBO)
February 9, 2023 | 2:37pm ET

    If you’re still crying to Linda Ronstadt’s “Long Long Time” after its powerful needle drop in episode 3 of The Last of Usyou’re not alone: Billboard reports that the over-fifty-year-old song has topped three of its charts on the rankings dated February 11th.

    The song was written by Gary White and became the second single on Ronstadt’s 1970 album Silk Purse, from which it peaked at No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100. It isn’t quite ready to summit that chart just yet, but it has reached peak position on the charts Rock Digital Song Sales, LyricFind US, and LyricFind Global. It’s also climbed to No. 6 on the Hot Trending Songs chart.

    Its position on the Rock Digital Song Sales chart represents changing attitudes about Ronstadt’s catalog, since “Long Long Time” was originally marketed as a country song. The LyricFind charts measure search traffic for song lyrics, and while they are not among the better known of Billboard’s offerings, Ronstadt’s dominance here does suggest that a new generation is cultivating a deeper relationship with the track.

    Related Video

    The Last of Us is proving to be a potent driver of song sales. Depeche Mode’s “Never Let Me Down Again” played a prominent role in the show’s pilot, pushing it to the top of the LyricFind charts a few weeks ago. Episode 5 of the hit HBO series will debut two days early, on Friday February 10th, to make room for the Super Bowl.

