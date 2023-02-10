Linkin Park have announced Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition, an expanded reissue of their sophomore album. In advance of its April 7th arrival, the band has unleashed the previously unreleased song “Lost.”
“Lost” is a completely mixed song from the era featuring late singer Chester Bennington’s signature vocals. It’s one of seven unreleased songs included on Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition.
“Finding this track was like finding a favorite photo you had forgotten you’d taken, like it was waiting for the right moment to reveal itself,” stated Linkin Park co-vocalist Mike Shinoda in a press release. “For years, fans have been asking us to release something with Chester’s voice, and I’m thrilled we’ve been able to make that happen in such a special way. I think they’re going to be floored when they hear and see all the incredible unreleased songs and video footage in METEORA|20.”
“Lost” is accompanied by an AI-generated animated music video, which can be seen below.
In addition to “Lost,” a Limited Edition Super Deluxe Box Set includes the aforementioned additional six unreleased tracks, as well as “demos, b-sides, live shows, and never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage” across five vinyl LPs, three DVDs, and four CDs. It also boasts a 40-page book, a poster, a lithograph, a sticker sheet, a stencil, and a hi-res download card.
The five LPs are comprised of the standard Meteroa album (1 LP), Live in Texas (2 LPs), and Live in Nottingham 2003 (2 LPs). The four CDs are Meteora, LPU Rarities 2.0, Live Rarities 2003-2004, and Lost Demos. And the three DVDs include The Making of Meteora/The Art of Meteora/Work In Progress (1 DVD), Veterans Stadium (2003) and Live in Seoul (2003) (1 DVD), and Live In Manila (2004) and Live in Denver – Projekt Revolution 2004 (1 DVD).
The anniversary edition is also available as a deluxe vinyl box set or a deluxe CD set.
Watch the video for “Lost” and see the artwork and super deluxe tracklist for Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition below. Pre-orders in various configurations are available here.
Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition Artwork:
Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition Limited Edition Super Deluxe Box Set Tracklist:
