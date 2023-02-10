Linkin Park have announced Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition, an expanded reissue of their sophomore album. In advance of its April 7th arrival, the band has unleashed the previously unreleased song “Lost.”

“Lost” is a completely mixed song from the era featuring late singer Chester Bennington’s signature vocals. It’s one of seven unreleased songs included on Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition.

“Finding this track was like finding a favorite photo you had forgotten you’d taken, like it was waiting for the right moment to reveal itself,” stated Linkin Park co-vocalist Mike Shinoda in a press release. “For years, fans have been asking us to release something with Chester’s voice, and I’m thrilled we’ve been able to make that happen in such a special way. I think they’re going to be floored when they hear and see all the incredible unreleased songs and video footage in METEORA|20.”

“Lost” is accompanied by an AI-generated animated music video, which can be seen below.

In addition to “Lost,” a Limited Edition Super Deluxe Box Set includes the aforementioned additional six unreleased tracks, as well as “demos, b-sides, live shows, and never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage” across five vinyl LPs, three DVDs, and four CDs. It also boasts a 40-page book, a poster, a lithograph, a sticker sheet, a stencil, and a hi-res download card.

The five LPs are comprised of the standard Meteroa album (1 LP), Live in Texas (2 LPs), and Live in Nottingham 2003 (2 LPs). The four CDs are Meteora, LPU Rarities 2.0, Live Rarities 2003-2004, and Lost Demos. And the three DVDs include The Making of Meteora/The Art of Meteora/Work In Progress (1 DVD), Veterans Stadium (2003) and Live in Seoul (2003) (1 DVD), and Live In Manila (2004) and Live in Denver – Projekt Revolution 2004 (1 DVD).

The anniversary edition is also available as a deluxe vinyl box set or a deluxe CD set.

Watch the video for “Lost” and see the artwork and super deluxe tracklist for Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition below. Pre-orders in various configurations are available here.

Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition Artwork:

Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition Limited Edition Super Deluxe Box Set Tracklist:

Vinyl Record One: Meteora

Side One

01. Foreword [0:13]

02. Don’t Stay [3:08]

03. Somewhere I Belong [3:34]

04. Lying From You [2:55]

05. Hit The Floor [2:44]

06. Easier To Run [3:24]

07. Faint [2:43]

Side Two

01. Figure.09 [3:18]

02. Breaking The Habit [3:17]

03. From The Inside [2:54]

04. Nobody’s Listening [2:59]

05. Session [2:24]

06. Numb [3:06]

Vinyl Records Two & Three: Live In Texas

Side One

01. Don’t Stay [3:19]

02. Somewhere I Belong [3:35]

03. Lying From You [3:07]

04. Papercut [3:06]

Side Two

01. Points Of Authority [3:26]

02. Runaway [3:07]

03. Faint [2:46]

04. From The Inside [3:01]

Side Three

01. Figure.09 [3:51]

02. With You [3:20]

03. By Myself [4:07]

04. P5hng Me A*Wy [5:05]

Side Four

01. Numb [3:14]

02. Crawling [3:42]

03. In The End [4:04]

04. A Place For My Head [3:57]

05. One Step Closer [4:01]

Vinyl Records Four & Five: Live In Nottingham 2003

Side One

01. Session [1:14]

02. Don’t Stay [3:16]

03. Somewhere I Belong [3:37]

04. Lying From You [3:40]

05. Papercut [3:06]

Side Two

01. Points Of Authority [3:26]

02. Runaway [3:53]

03. Faint [2:47]

04. From The Inside [2:56]

Side Three

01. Hit The Floor [3:18]

02. With You [3:45]

03. Crawling [4:00]

04. In The End [4:30]

Side Four

01. Easier To Run [4:05]

02. A Place For My Head [3:58]

03. One Step Closer [4:04]

CD One: Meteora

01. Foreword [0:13]

02. Don’t Stay [3:08]

03. Somewhere I Belong [3:34]

04. Lying From You [2:55]

05. Hit The Floor [2:44]

06. Easier To Run [3:24]

07. Faint [2:43]

08. Figure.09 [3:18]

09. Breaking The Habit [3:17]

10. From The Inside [2:54]

11. Nobody’s Listening [2:59]

12. Session [2:24]

13. Numb [3:06]

CD Two: LPU Rarities 2.0

01. A.06 [0:54]

02. Pretty Birdy (Somewhere I Belong 2002 Demo)[4:05]

03. Sold My Soul To Yo Mama [1:58]

04. Standing In The Middle [3:22]

05. Program (Meteora Demo) [3:32]

06. Faint (Demo 2002) [3:11]

07. Figure.09 (Demo 2002) [3:24]

08. Drawing (Breaking The Habit Demo 2002) [3:32]

09. Cumulus (2002 Demo) [3:04]

10. A-Six (Original Long Version) [3:51]

11. Soundtrack (Meteora Demo) [3:16]

12. Broken Foot (Meteora Demo) [2:43]

13. Ominous (Meteora Demo) [3:08]

14. Unfortunate (Unreleased Demo 2002) [2:07]

15. Pepper (Meteora Demo) [2:56]

16. Breaking The Habit (Original Mike 2002 Demo) [3:18]

17. Halo (Unreleased Demo 2002) [3:42]

18. Rhinocerous (2002 Demo) [3:35]

19. Attached (2003 Demo) [3:29]

CD Three: Live Rarities 2003-2004

01. Lying From You (Live LPU Tour 2003) [3:04]

02. From The Inside (Live LPU Tour 2003) [2:56]

03. Easier To Run (Live LPU Tour 2003) [3:21]

04. Step Up (Live Projekt Revolution 2002) [4:15]

05. My December (Live Projekt Revolution 2002) [4:27]

06. Crawling (Live Reading Festival 2003) [3:35]

07. Breaking The Habit (Live Rock Am Ring 2004) [5:35]

08. Step Up/Nobody’s Listening/It’s Goin’ Down (Live) [4:57]

09. Wish (Live Projekt Revolution 2004) [4:28]

10. One Step Closer featuring Jonathan Davis (Live Projekt Revolution 2004) [3:57]

CD Four: Lost Demos

01. Lost [3:19]

02. Fighting Myself [3:21]

03. More The Victim [2:41]

04. Massive [3:08]

05. Healing Foot [3:31]

06. A6 (Meteora|20 Demo) [3:55]

07. Cuidado (Lying From You Demo) [3:18]

08. Husky (Hit The Floor Demo) [3:14]

09. Interrogation (Easier To Run Demo) [3:40]

10. Faint (Meteora|20 Demo) [3:56]

11. Plaster 2 (Figure.09 Demo) [2:57]

12. Shifter (From The Inside Demo) [3:25]

13. Wesside [3:14]

14. Resolution [4:37]

DVD One: (118 minutes)

The Making Of Meteora

The Art Of Meteora

Work in Progress

DVD Two: (153 minutes)

Veterans Stadium 2003

01. Don’t Stay

02. Somewhere I Belong

03. Lying From You

04. Papercut

05. Points Of Authority

06. Runaway

07. Faint

08. From The Inside

09. Figure.09

10. With You

11. By Myself

12. P5hng Me A*Wy

13. Numb

14. Crawling

15. In The End

16. A Place For My Head

17. One Step Closer

Live In Seoul 2003

01. Don’t Stay

02. Somewhere I Belong

03. Lying From You

04. Papercut

05. Points Of Authority

06. Runaway

07. Faint

08. From The Inside

09. Figure.09

10. Nobody’s Listening

11. With You

12. By Myself

13. P5hng Me A*Wy

14. Numb

15. Crawling

16. In The End

17. My December

18. A Place For My Head

19. One Step Closer

DVD Three: (156 minutes)

Live In Manila 2004

01. Don’t Stay

02. Lying From You

03. Papercut

04. Points Of Authority

05. With You

06. Runaway

07. Step Up/Nobody’s Listening/It’s Goin’ Down

08. Somewhere I Belong

09. From The Inside

10. Breaking The Habit

11. Numb

12. Faint

13. In The End

14. A Place For My Head

15. Crawling

16. Wish

17. One Step Closer

Live In Denver – Projekt Revolution 2004

01. Don’t Stay

02. Lying From You

03. Papercut

04. Points Of Authority

05. With You

06. Runaway

07. Step Up/Nobody’s Listening/It’s Goin’ Down

08. Somewhere I Belong

09. Figure.09

10. From The Inside

11. Breaking The Habit

12. Numb

13. Faint

14. In The End

15. A Place For My Head

16. Crawling

17. Wish

18. One Step Closer