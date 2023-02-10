Menu
Linkin Park Announce Meteora Box Set, Unveil Previously Unreleased Song “Lost”: Stream

"Lost" is one of several previously unreleased tracks on the 20th anniversary deluxe reissue

Linkin Park Meteora box set Lost song
Linkin Park, photo by James Minchin
February 10, 2023 | 8:07am ET

    Linkin Park have announced Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition, an expanded reissue of their sophomore album. In advance of its April 7th arrival, the band has unleashed the previously unreleased song “Lost.”

    “Lost” is a completely mixed song from the era featuring late singer Chester Bennington’s signature vocals. It’s one of seven unreleased songs included on Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition.

    “Finding this track was like finding a favorite photo you had forgotten you’d taken, like it was waiting for the right moment to reveal itself,” stated Linkin Park co-vocalist Mike Shinoda in a press release. “For years, fans have been asking us to release something with Chester’s voice, and I’m thrilled we’ve been able to make that happen in such a special way. I think they’re going to be floored when they hear and see all the incredible unreleased songs and video footage in METEORA|20.”

    Related Video

    “Lost” is accompanied by an AI-generated animated music video, which can be seen below.

    In addition to “Lost,” a Limited Edition Super Deluxe Box Set includes the aforementioned additional six unreleased tracks, as well as “demos, b-sides, live shows, and never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage” across five vinyl LPs, three DVDs, and four CDs. It also boasts a 40-page book, a poster, a lithograph, a sticker sheet, a stencil, and a hi-res download card.

    The five LPs are comprised of the standard Meteroa album (1 LP), Live in Texas (2 LPs), and Live in Nottingham 2003 (2 LPs). The four CDs are Meteora, LPU Rarities 2.0, Live Rarities 2003-2004, and Lost Demos. And the three DVDs include The Making of Meteora/The Art of Meteora/Work In Progress (1 DVD), Veterans Stadium (2003) and Live in Seoul (2003) (1 DVD), and Live In Manila (2004) and Live in Denver – Projekt Revolution 2004 (1 DVD).

    The anniversary edition is also available as a deluxe vinyl box set or a deluxe CD set.

    Watch the video for “Lost” and see the artwork and super deluxe tracklist for Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition below. Pre-orders in various configurations are available here.

    Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition Artwork:

    Linkin Park Meteora 20

    Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition Limited Edition Super Deluxe Box Set Tracklist:

    Vinyl Record One: Meteora

    Side One
    01. Foreword [0:13]
    02. Don’t Stay [3:08]
    03. Somewhere I Belong [3:34]
    04. Lying From You [2:55]
    05. Hit The Floor [2:44]
    06. Easier To Run [3:24]
    07. Faint [2:43]

    Side Two
    01. Figure.09 [3:18]
    02. Breaking The Habit [3:17]
    03. From The Inside [2:54]
    04. Nobody’s Listening [2:59]
    05. Session [2:24]
    06. Numb [3:06]

    Vinyl Records Two & Three: Live In Texas

    Side One
    01. Don’t Stay [3:19]
    02. Somewhere I Belong [3:35]
    03. Lying From You [3:07]
    04. Papercut [3:06]

    Side Two
    01. Points Of Authority [3:26]
    02. Runaway [3:07]
    03. Faint [2:46]
    04. From The Inside [3:01]

    Side Three
    01. Figure.09 [3:51]
    02. With You [3:20]
    03. By Myself [4:07]
    04. P5hng Me A*Wy [5:05]

    Side Four
    01. Numb [3:14]
    02. Crawling [3:42]
    03. In The End [4:04]
    04. A Place For My Head [3:57]
    05. One Step Closer [4:01]

    Vinyl Records Four & Five: Live In Nottingham 2003

    Side One
    01. Session [1:14]
    02. Don’t Stay [3:16]
    03. Somewhere I Belong [3:37]
    04. Lying From You [3:40]
    05. Papercut [3:06]

    Side Two
    01. Points Of Authority [3:26]
    02. Runaway [3:53]
    03. Faint [2:47]
    04. From The Inside [2:56]

    Side Three
    01. Hit The Floor [3:18]
    02. With You [3:45]
    03. Crawling [4:00]
    04. In The End [4:30]

    Side Four
    01. Easier To Run [4:05]
    02. A Place For My Head [3:58]
    03. One Step Closer [4:04]

    CD One: Meteora
    01. Foreword [0:13]
    02. Don’t Stay [3:08]
    03. Somewhere I Belong [3:34]
    04. Lying From You [2:55]
    05. Hit The Floor [2:44]
    06. Easier To Run [3:24]
    07. Faint [2:43]
    08. Figure.09 [3:18]
    09. Breaking The Habit [3:17]
    10. From The Inside [2:54]
    11. Nobody’s Listening [2:59]
    12. Session [2:24]
    13. Numb [3:06]

    CD Two: LPU Rarities 2.0
    01. A.06 [0:54]
    02. Pretty Birdy (Somewhere I Belong 2002 Demo)[4:05]
    03. Sold My Soul To Yo Mama [1:58]
    04. Standing In The Middle [3:22]
    05. Program (Meteora Demo) [3:32]
    06. Faint (Demo 2002) [3:11]
    07. Figure.09 (Demo 2002) [3:24]
    08. Drawing (Breaking The Habit Demo 2002) [3:32]
    09. Cumulus (2002 Demo) [3:04]
    10. A-Six (Original Long Version) [3:51]
    11. Soundtrack (Meteora Demo) [3:16]
    12. Broken Foot (Meteora Demo) [2:43]
    13. Ominous (Meteora Demo) [3:08]
    14. Unfortunate (Unreleased Demo 2002) [2:07]
    15. Pepper (Meteora Demo) [2:56]
    16. Breaking The Habit (Original Mike 2002 Demo) [3:18]
    17. Halo (Unreleased Demo 2002) [3:42]
    18. Rhinocerous (2002 Demo) [3:35]
    19. Attached (2003 Demo) [3:29]

    CD Three: Live Rarities 2003-2004
    01. Lying From You (Live LPU Tour 2003) [3:04]
    02. From The Inside (Live LPU Tour 2003) [2:56]
    03. Easier To Run (Live LPU Tour 2003) [3:21]
    04. Step Up (Live Projekt Revolution 2002) [4:15]
    05. My December (Live Projekt Revolution 2002) [4:27]
    06. Crawling (Live Reading Festival 2003) [3:35]
    07. Breaking The Habit (Live Rock Am Ring 2004) [5:35]
    08. Step Up/Nobody’s Listening/It’s Goin’ Down (Live) [4:57]
    09. Wish (Live Projekt Revolution 2004) [4:28]
    10. One Step Closer featuring Jonathan Davis (Live Projekt Revolution 2004) [3:57]

    CD Four: Lost Demos
    01. Lost [3:19]
    02. Fighting Myself [3:21]
    03. More The Victim [2:41]
    04. Massive [3:08]
    05. Healing Foot [3:31]
    06. A6 (Meteora|20 Demo) [3:55]
    07. Cuidado (Lying From You Demo) [3:18]
    08. Husky (Hit The Floor Demo) [3:14]
    09. Interrogation (Easier To Run Demo) [3:40]
    10. Faint (Meteora|20 Demo) [3:56]
    11. Plaster 2 (Figure.09 Demo) [2:57]
    12. Shifter (From The Inside Demo) [3:25]
    13. Wesside [3:14]
    14. Resolution [4:37]

    DVD One: (118 minutes)

    The Making Of Meteora
    The Art Of Meteora
    Work in Progress

    DVD Two: (153 minutes)

    Veterans Stadium 2003
    01. Don’t Stay
    02. Somewhere I Belong
    03. Lying From You
    04. Papercut
    05. Points Of Authority
    06. Runaway
    07. Faint
    08. From The Inside
    09. Figure.09
    10. With You
    11. By Myself
    12. P5hng Me A*Wy
    13. Numb
    14. Crawling
    15. In The End
    16. A Place For My Head
    17. One Step Closer

    Live In Seoul 2003
    01. Don’t Stay
    02. Somewhere I Belong
    03. Lying From You
    04. Papercut
    05. Points Of Authority
    06. Runaway
    07. Faint
    08. From The Inside
    09. Figure.09
    10. Nobody’s Listening
    11. With You
    12. By Myself
    13. P5hng Me A*Wy
    14. Numb
    15. Crawling
    16. In The End
    17. My December
    18. A Place For My Head
    19. One Step Closer

    DVD Three: (156 minutes)

    Live In Manila 2004
    01. Don’t Stay
    02. Lying From You
    03. Papercut
    04. Points Of Authority
    05. With You
    06. Runaway
    07. Step Up/Nobody’s Listening/It’s Goin’ Down
    08. Somewhere I Belong
    09. From The Inside
    10. Breaking The Habit
    11. Numb
    12. Faint
    13. In The End
    14. A Place For My Head
    15. Crawling
    16. Wish
    17. One Step Closer

    Live In Denver – Projekt Revolution 2004
    01. Don’t Stay
    02. Lying From You
    03. Papercut
    04. Points Of Authority
    05. With You
    06. Runaway
    07. Step Up/Nobody’s Listening/It’s Goin’ Down
    08. Somewhere I Belong
    09. Figure.09
    10. From The Inside
    11. Breaking The Habit
    12. Numb
    13. Faint
    14. In The End
    15. A Place For My Head
    16. Crawling
    17. Wish
    18. One Step Closer

Linkin Park Announce Meteora Box Set, Unveil Previously Unreleased Song "Lost": Stream

