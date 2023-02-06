Menu
Linkin Park to Unveil Previously Unreleased Meteora-Era Song “Lost”: Preview

The full track will be available to stream this Friday

Linkin Park unreleased song Lost
Linkin Park, via Warner Bros. Records
February 6, 2023 | 1:59pm ET

    Linkin Park will unveil a previously unreleased track called “Lost” this Friday (February 10th). The song is culled from the sessions for the band’s sophomore album, 2003’s Meteora.

    In advance of the full song release, Linkin Park have teased an 18-second snippet of the track, with late singer Chester Bennington’s trademark quiet-loud vocals front and center.

    The treat for Linkin Park fans comes weeks before Meteora celebrates its 20th anniversary. The album, which was released on March 25th, 2003, yielded the hits “Somewhere I Belong,” “Breaking the Habit,” and “Numb,” on its way to selling 16 million copies worldwide.

    The song also comes nearly six years after the tragic passing of Bennington, who sadly took his own life in July 2017. Since then, Linkin Park have been on hiatus with no official word as to whether they plan to continue as a band.

    Check back on Friday for the full song. In the meantime, take a listen to the brief clip of “Lost” in the band’s tweet below.

