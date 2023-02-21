Menu
Little Simz Brings “Heart on Fire” to Colbert: Watch

Featuring the Harlem Gospel Choir, the B String Quartet, and members of the Late Show Band

February 21, 2023 | 9:04am ET

    Little Simz returned late last year with her fifth album, NO THANK YOU, and a companion short film of the same name. On Monday night, the British-Nigerian rapper sought to promote both releases with a late-night television appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

    Performing “Heart on Fire,” Little Simz was backed by an impressive collective boasting musicians from the Harlem Gospel Choir, the B String Quartet, and the Late Show Band. For her part, Little Simz spent a majority of the performance seated in a throne, rapping into a mirror. Watch the replay below.

    Monday’s visit to the Late Show was Little Simz’s second high-profile television appearance in as many days. On Sunday, she performed “Heart on Fire” with Joan Armatrading at the 2023 BAFTAs.

