Liturgy and BIG|BRAVE Announce 2023 North American Tour

Liturgy and BIG|BRAVE are teaming up for a 2023 North American tour. The announcement comes as the experimental metal acts each get set to release a new album in the coming weeks.

The tour kicks off June 10th in Montreal and runs through a July 8th gig in Raleigh, North Carolina. Select shows are available via Ticketmaster beginning Friday (February 3rd), with other dates available via local venue sites. Fans can also check StubHub for tickets after they go on sale.

Liturgy will release their new album, 93696, on March 24th, while BIG|BRAVE’s new full-length effort, nature morte, will arrive a month earlier, on February 24th, both via Thrill Jockey. Each of the LPs made Heavy Consequence‘s recent list of the Most Anticipated Metal and Hard Rock Albums of 2023.

Advertisement

Related Video

To coincide with the tour news, BIG|BRAVE have unveiled the new single “the fable of subjugation.” Meanwhile, Liturgy recently released the song “Angel of Sovereignty.”

Prior to the joint tour, Liturgy will perform at the Subterranean Dissonance Fest on February 11th in Philadelphia; the Big Ears Festival on March 30th in Knoxville, Tennessee; and the Long Play Festival on May 7th in Brooklyn, New York.

BIG|BRAVE will precede the North American trek with a pair of February shows in Mexico and a spring European/UK tour. Those dates can be found at the band’s official website.

Advertisement

Listen to BIG|BRAVE’s new song “the fable of subjugation” and see the full list of North American tour dates below.

<a href="https://bigbravesl.bandcamp.com/album/nature-morte" target="_blank">nature morte by BIG|BRAVE</a>

Liturgy and BIG|BRAVE 2023 North American Tour Dates:

06/10 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

06/11 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

06/13 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk

06/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

06/15 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

06/16 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

06/17 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

06/18 – Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium

06/21 – Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Festival

06/24 – Seattle, WA @ Substation

06/25 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater

06/27 – Sacramento, CA @ Cafe Colonial

06/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

06/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Resident

06/30 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Underground

07/01 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

07/03 – Austin, TX @ The Lost Well

07/04 – Houston, TX @ The End

07/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

07/07 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

07/08 – Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House