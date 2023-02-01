Menu
Liturgy and BIG|BRAVE Announce 2023 North American Tour

BIG|BRAVE have also unveiled the new single "the fable of subjugation"

Liturgy and Big Brave 2023 tour
Liturgy and BIG|BRAVE (photos courtesy of the artists)
February 1, 2023 | 6:32pm ET

    Liturgy and BIG|BRAVE are teaming up for a 2023 North American tour. The announcement comes as the experimental metal acts each get set to release a new album in the coming weeks.

    The tour kicks off June 10th in Montreal and runs through a July 8th gig in Raleigh, North Carolina. Select shows are available via Ticketmaster beginning Friday (February 3rd), with other dates available via local venue sites. Fans can also check StubHub for tickets after they go on sale.

    Liturgy will release their new album, 93696, on March 24th, while BIG|BRAVE’s new full-length effort, nature morte, will arrive a month earlier, on February 24th, both via Thrill Jockey. Each of the LPs made Heavy Consequence‘s recent list of the Most Anticipated Metal and Hard Rock Albums of 2023.

    To coincide with the tour news, BIG|BRAVE have unveiled the new single “the fable of subjugation.” Meanwhile, Liturgy recently released the song “Angel of Sovereignty.”

    Prior to the joint tour, Liturgy will perform at the Subterranean Dissonance Fest on February 11th in Philadelphia; the Big Ears Festival on March 30th in Knoxville, Tennessee; and the Long Play Festival on May 7th in Brooklyn, New York.

    BIG|BRAVE will precede the North American trek with a pair of February shows in Mexico and a spring European/UK tour. Those dates can be found at the band’s official website.

    Listen to BIG|BRAVE’s new song “the fable of subjugation” and see the full list of North American tour dates below.

    Liturgy and BIG|BRAVE 2023 North American Tour Dates:
    06/10 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
    06/11 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
    06/13 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk
    06/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
    06/15 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
    06/16 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
    06/17 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
    06/18 – Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium
    06/21 – Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Festival
    06/24 – Seattle, WA @ Substation
    06/25 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater
    06/27 – Sacramento, CA @ Cafe Colonial
    06/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
    06/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Resident
    06/30 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Underground
    07/01 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar
    07/03 – Austin, TX @ The Lost Well
    07/04 – Houston, TX @ The End
    07/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
    07/07 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
    07/08 – Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House

