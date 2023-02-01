Liturgy and BIG|BRAVE Announce 2023 North American Tour

Liturgy and BIG|BRAVE are teaming up for a 2023 North American tour. The announcement comes as the experimental metal acts each get set to release a new album in the coming weeks.
The tour kicks off June 10th in Montreal and runs through a July 8th gig in Raleigh, North Carolina. Select shows are available via Ticketmaster beginning Friday (February 3rd), with other dates available via local venue sites. Fans can also check StubHub for tickets after they go on sale.
Liturgy will release their new album, 93696, on March 24th, while BIG|BRAVE’s new full-length effort, nature morte, will arrive a month earlier, on February 24th, both via Thrill Jockey. Each of the LPs made Heavy Consequence‘s recent list of the Most Anticipated Metal and Hard Rock Albums of 2023.
To coincide with the tour news, BIG|BRAVE have unveiled the new single “the fable of subjugation.” Meanwhile, Liturgy recently released the song “Angel of Sovereignty.”
Prior to the joint tour, Liturgy will perform at the Subterranean Dissonance Fest on February 11th in Philadelphia; the Big Ears Festival on March 30th in Knoxville, Tennessee; and the Long Play Festival on May 7th in Brooklyn, New York.
BIG|BRAVE will precede the North American trek with a pair of February shows in Mexico and a spring European/UK tour. Those dates can be found at the band’s official website.
Listen to BIG|BRAVE’s new song “the fable of subjugation” and see the full list of North American tour dates below.
Liturgy and BIG|BRAVE 2023 North American Tour Dates:
06/10 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB
06/11 – Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
06/13 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk
06/14 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
06/15 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
06/16 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
06/17 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
06/18 – Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium
06/21 – Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Festival
06/24 – Seattle, WA @ Substation
06/25 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater
06/27 – Sacramento, CA @ Cafe Colonial
06/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
06/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Resident
06/30 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Underground
07/01 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar
07/03 – Austin, TX @ The Lost Well
07/04 – Houston, TX @ The End
07/05 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
07/07 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
07/08 – Raleigh, NC @ The Pour House