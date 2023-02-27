Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Lizzo Sings Rammstein’s “Du Hast” at Concert in Germany: Watch

"Oh Hamburg, I've having fun, bitch!"

Advertisement
lizzo rammstein du hast
Lizzo (photo by Kris Lori) and Rammstein and Rammstein’s Till Lindemann (photo by Eric Brisson)
February 27, 2023 | 11:30am ET

    Lizzo gave her German fans a treat when she busted out an impromptu a cappella rendition of Rammstein’s “Du Hast” at a recent show in Hamburg.

    It all began when Lizzo learned the word “Oma” — German for “granny.” In fan footage of the Hamburg show, she continues to repeat “Oma” to the crowd before suddenly going into “Du Hast.”

    Hey, if you’re learning German, you gotta start somewhere. Lizzo certainly loves saying the words, parsing Rammstein’s lyrics with a random “Oma!” before emphatically belting out the song’s refrain: “Nein!”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Oh Hamburg, I’m having fun, bitch!” she exclaimed.

    It didn’t take long before fans were calling for a Rammstein x Lizzo collaboration. Comments on the TikTok video were flooded with requests for the unlikely pairing, with one user even asking for someone to start a petition. It sure seems like Lizzo would be down, commenting on the TikTok video herself with a smiley face and a “Hi!.” Your move, Till Lindemann.

    Lizzo Sesame Street flute cookie monster watch
     Editor's Pick
    Cookie Monster Makes Lizzo’s Flute His Snack on Sesame Street: Watch

    While Lizzo is currently wrapping up a UK/European tour, she is set to head back out for a North American leg this spring. Those dates kick off April 21st in Knoxville, Tennessee. Pick up tickets here.

    Rammstein, meanwhile, kick off a new European tour in late May, with dates running through early August. Tickets for their shows are available here.

    Advertisement

    You can watch footage of Lizzo singing “Du Hast” in the TikTok clip below.

    @jacquelinekirchhoff

    Germany = Rammstein 😭 she had just learned how to say “Oma”, that’s why she incorporated it #lizzo #rammstein #germany #german #funny #concert #thespecialtour #specialtour #tour @lizzo @Rammstein

    ♬ Originalton – Jackie (Taylor’s Version)

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

avenged sevenfold deepfake ai

Deepfake AI Hack Dupes Avenged Sevenfold Fans into Thinking the Band Canceled Festival Dates

February 27, 2023

megadeth marty friedman 2023

Megadeth Perform with Marty Friedman for First Time in 23 Years: Watch

February 27, 2023

Mastodon loves Turnstile

Mastodon's Bill Kelliher Praises "Cool" Turnstile, Says They're Influencing His Songwriting

February 24, 2023

Supergroup Elegant Weapons (Judas Priest, Rainbow) Unveil Debut Single "Blind Leading the Blind": Stream

February 24, 2023

Puddle of Mudd's Wes Scantllin

Puddle of Mudd's Wes Scantlin Arrested for Trespassing Again

February 24, 2023

marilyn manson accuser retracts accusation

Marilyn Manson Accuser Says She Was "Manipulated" by Evan Rachel Wood, Retracts Allegations

February 23, 2023

Fishbone

Fishbone Unveil New Song "All We Have Is Now" Produced by NOFX's Fat Mike: Stream

February 23, 2023

eye am

Members of Type O Negative and Crowbar Form New Band Eye Am

February 23, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lizzo Sings Rammstein's "Du Hast" at Concert in Germany: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter