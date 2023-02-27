Lizzo Sings Rammstein’s “Du Hast” at Concert in Germany: Watch

Lizzo gave her German fans a treat when she busted out an impromptu a cappella rendition of Rammstein’s “Du Hast” at a recent show in Hamburg.

It all began when Lizzo learned the word “Oma” — German for “granny.” In fan footage of the Hamburg show, she continues to repeat “Oma” to the crowd before suddenly going into “Du Hast.”

Hey, if you’re learning German, you gotta start somewhere. Lizzo certainly loves saying the words, parsing Rammstein’s lyrics with a random “Oma!” before emphatically belting out the song’s refrain: “Nein!”

“Oh Hamburg, I’m having fun, bitch!” she exclaimed.

It didn’t take long before fans were calling for a Rammstein x Lizzo collaboration. Comments on the TikTok video were flooded with requests for the unlikely pairing, with one user even asking for someone to start a petition. It sure seems like Lizzo would be down, commenting on the TikTok video herself with a smiley face and a “Hi!.” Your move, Till Lindemann.

While Lizzo is currently wrapping up a UK/European tour, she is set to head back out for a North American leg this spring. Those dates kick off April 21st in Knoxville, Tennessee. Pick up tickets here.

Rammstein, meanwhile, kick off a new European tour in late May, with dates running through early August. Tickets for their shows are available here.

You can watch footage of Lizzo singing “Du Hast” in the TikTok clip below.