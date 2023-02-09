Lizzo Enlists SZA for “Special” Remix: Stream

Lizzo’s “Special” just got even special-er. The title track of the pop star/flautist’s latest album has received the remix treatment today with guest vocals from SZA.

This new version of “Special” wastes no time introducing its guest, who puts her own spin on Lizzo’s original lyrics: “Woke up this morning to somebody judging me/ No surprise they’re judging me/ Don’t know who I’m supposed to be/ I’m just acting up, I’m rash as fuck and never saying sorry,” SZA sings in the track’s first verse.

Lizzo is still the song’s main star, but it is a nice touch to hear SZA’s always-graceful vocals in the background. Listen to the two stars link up on the “Special” remix below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Both Lizzo and SZA have been busy lately: The former just won the coveted Record of the Year award at the 2023 Grammys for her smash hit “About Damn Time,” which she also performed onstage earlier that night. Meanwhile, SZA is still riding the high of her latest album SOS, which earned her her first No. 1 on the Billboard 200. She’s about to celebrate with a North American tour beginning later this month, and you can grab remaining tickets to see her over at StubHub.