Lizzo Covers Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” with Wicked Flute Solo: Watch

She also played the title track from her new album, Special

lizzo unholy sam smith kim petras flut bbc 1 radio live lounge stream watch special
Lizzo (BBC 1 Radio Live Lounge)
February 17, 2023 | 1:31pm ET

    Lizzo put a rocking spin on Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ smash hit “Unholy” during her new appearance at the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

    Performing with a live band comprised of bass, drums, guitar, keys, and three backup singers, Lizzo put her own wicked spin on the song in the form of a sultry flute solo, which she only paused to moan, “Uh.” During the same set, she also played her own hit, “Special,” the title track from her 2022 album. Check it out below.

    Special was nominated for several awards at the 2023 Grammys, including Album of the Year, while Lizzo walked away with trophies for Record of the Year (“About Damn Time” and, via German DJ Purple Disco Machine, Best Remixed Recording (“About Damn Time [Purple Disco Machine Remix]”).

    As for “Unholy,” it has become the unlikely target of the right wing hate machine following a devilish Grammys performance. Ted Cruz called the rendition “evil,” and Morrissey complained that Capitol was promoting Smith and Petras’ “Satanism” but not his album. Meanwhile, the Church of Satan thought it was “nothing special,”

