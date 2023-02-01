Clerks Cast Stars in Kevin Smith-Directed Music Video for Logic’s “Highlife”: Watch

They weren’t even supposed to be here today, but Dante, Randall, Jay, and Silent Bob of the movie Clerks decided to help Logic get through his shift and appear in the video for his new song, “Highlife,” directed by Kevin Smith.

Set in and around the old Quick Stop Groceries — with the occasional detour to Smith’s own Smodcastle Cinemas — the video finds Logic bringing a brown bag of something to the old crew from the 1994 film: Dante (Brian O’Halloran), Randal (Jeff Anderson), Jay (Jason Mewes) and Mr. Silent Bob himself, Kevin Smith.

What’s in the bag? Perhaps Logic’s lyrics offer a clue: “In the mornin’, yeah, I light it up,” he sings, “Yeah, you know the boy blazin’, man/ Know this feelin’ so amazin’, man.” Ah, well, we may never know.

“It was a dream come true working on one of my favorite directors of all time,” Logic wrote on Instagram. “On top of that we got the Clerks cast together on the original set. It was like Logic’s version of Disneyland… except everyone was real and there to shoot my music video!!” Check out the video for “Highlife” below.

The track appears on Logic’s forthcoming album College Park, out February 24th. Last year, he hopped on a remix of Justice’s “D.A.N.C.E.”

This is hardly the first reunion of Clerks; in 2022, the crew were open for business once again in Smith’s Clerks III. Earlier this year Smith debuted his new radio show, Movie Music in the Morning.