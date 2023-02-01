Menu
Lollapalooza Docuseries In the Works at Paramount+

Titled Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza 1991
Lollapalooza 1991, photo by Ebet Roberts/Redferns
February 1, 2023 | 11:09am ET

    No need to head to the Windy City to get the Lollapalooza experience anymore — Paramount+ has greenlit a three-part docuseries on the Chicago music festival, titled Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza, Deadline reports.

    Directed by Michael John Warren, who’s previously helmed HBO’s Spring Awakening and the Nicki Minaj documentary My Time Again, Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza will explore the history of the festival founded by Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell. It’ll be produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and FunMeter in partnership with C3 Presents, which is a partial owner of Lollapalooza.

    “When Lolla was launched in 1991, the concert industry felt like a boring car ride that was running out gas,” Farrell said in a statement. “We pumped new life into the live music experience and set the foundation for the youth’s counter culture to become important and exciting again. Now more than three decades young, I am happy to have this opportunity to give people an inside look at the festival’s contribution to music history.”

    Lolla began as a touring festival that hosted groups like Jane’s Addiction, Pearl Jam, Nine Inch Nails, Butthole Surfers, Sonic Youth, Hole, and more, before it became a standalone event in Chicago (as well as a few international spinoffs).

    This year’s Lollapalooza returns to Chicago’s Grant Park from August 3rd-6th. A lineup and more details are still forthcoming.

