Bob Odenkirk Has a Breakdown in Trailer for Lucky Hank: Watch

In which he faces a midlife crisis

Lucky Hank Bob Odenkirk Trailer watch
Lucky Hank (AMC)
February 15, 2023 | 4:23pm ET

    When we first see Bob Odenkirk in the new trailer for his upcoming AMC series, Lucky Hank, it’s clear that his character William Henry “Hank” Deveraux, Jr. is facing some kind of existential crisis.

    The clip begins with the beleaguered chairman of the English department at an underfunded Pennsylvania college snapping at his entitled students. When one of them mocks Hank for his novel not being available at the campus bookstore, Hank responds, “The fact that you’re here means you show very little promise. You are here at Railton College, mediocrity’s capital.”

    Naturally, video of the incident goes viral and he’s forced to deal with the fallout from the seemingly understanding Dean Jacob Rose (Oscar Nunez). Meanwhile, Hank is dealing with marriage problems at home. His wife Lily Devereaux (Mireille Enos) is also questioning their future and Hank might not be in it.

    There’s also a brief appearance from his nemesis, Ralston College’s President Dickie Pope (Kyle MacLachlan), and a grotesque incident in which Hank’s nose gets caught on a notebook. Watch the full trailer for Lucky Hank below.

    The primary cast also features Sara Amini, Diedrich Bader, Suzanne Cryer, Olivia Scott Welch, and Cedric Yarbrough. Co-showrunners Aaron Zelman and Paul Lieberstein adapted Lucky Hank from Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo’s novel Straight Man. They executive produced the series with Odenkirk and Peter Farrelly, the latter of whom also served as a director.

    The eight-episode first season of Lucky Hank premieres on March 19th at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on AMC, AMC+, BBC America, IFC, and SundanceTV.

    Odenkirk is coming off a six-season run of Better Call Saul, one of the best TV shows of 2022. If you’ve watched the finale, find out the answers to seven big questions that may be lingering in your head.

