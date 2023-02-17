Menu
Universal Announces M3GAN UNRAT3D VERSION

Available digitally February 24th and on DVD/Blu-ray March 21st

M3GAN unrat3d horror movie film news universal dvd blu-ray
M3GAN (Universal)
February 17, 2023 | 10:50am ET

    She’s out of the toy factory and coming straight for your living room TV. Universal has today announced an unrated UNRAT3D version of M3GAN, Akela Cooper and James Wan’s latest romp of a horror flick, available to purchase digitally February 24th and on DVD/Blu-ray March 21st.

    As a press release puts it, “the M3GAN UNRAT3D VERSION delivers more distressing violence and profanity and features never-before-seen bonus content including a breakdown of the creation of M3GAN and behind-the-scenes featurettes showcasing the film’s complex stunts and gory deaths.” As for a dance tutorial, well, you’re just going to have to figure that one out on your own.

    M3GAN, which premiered in theaters last month, stars Allison Williams as Gemma, a roboticist at a toy company whose projects at work are upended when her nine-year-old niece Cady is suddenly orphaned. Gemma certainly isn’t prepared to be a new guardian, so she decides to bring home M3GAN, a life-sized talking doll that uses AI to become a hyperrealistic companion for its “primary user.”

    Reviewing the film for Consequence, Cady Siregar writes: “More a social commentary than downright horror, it’s the ludicrous ridiculousness of M3GAN that will make this one of your most enjoyable cinematic experiences this year. Bona fide, dark horror mixes with comedic insanity in high-octane doses to provide the perfect absurdist balance, making M3GAN herself an instantly fabulous, demonic icon for years to come.”

    If you’ve already seen M3GAN and need a little clarification about that ending, don’t fret — Consequence has you covered on that front, too. Revisit the trailer below.

Universal Announces M3GAN UNRAT3D VERSION

