Anthony Gonzalez’s new album as M83, Fantasy, is out March 17th, but if you can’t wait til then, you’re in luck: the French artist has shared the first six songs of the project, known collectively as Chapter 1, and you can listen to them below.
Chapter 1 of Fantasy includes the songs “Water Deep,” “Oceans Niagara,” “Amnesia,” “Us and the Rest,” “Earth to Sea,” and “Radar, Far, Gone.” Gonzalez has said his latest album was meant to have a raw energy he could execute live, and based on these songs, the project does so with both cinematic keys (“Water Deep”) and quiet acoustic guitar (“Radar, Far, Gone”) in addition to the artist’s usual brand of stadium-ready electronic rock.
“I wanted to be more present lyrically and vocally even if that was daunting at first,” Gonzalez said in a statement. “I thought if I could achieve that, this album will be more personal than those that came before.”
In addition to Chapter 1, M83 has added to his existing North American tour dates with a new run of shows in Europe. See his full tour itinerary below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster and Stubhub.
Fantasy: Chapter 1 Artwork:
Fantasy: Chapter 1 Tracklist:
01. Water Deep
02. Oceans Niagara
03. Amnesia
04. Us and the Rest
05. Earth to Sea
06. Radar, Far, Gone
M83 2023 Tour Dates:
04/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
04/10 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
04/11 — Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater
04/13 — San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
04/14 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
04/15 — Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
04/16 — Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues
04/18 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
04/19 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
04/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
04/22 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
04/23 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
04/25 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
04/26 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
04/28 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
04/29 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
04/30 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
05/02 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
05/03 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
05/05 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
05/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater
05/08 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
05/09 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
05/10 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
05/11 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
05/13 — Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven Fest
05/14 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
05/16 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
05/17 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
05/20 — Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara
06/07 — Sigulda, LV @ Sigulda Castle
06/08 — Vilnius, LT @ Lukiškės Prison
06/10 — Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival
06/17 — Neuchatel,CH @ Festi’Neuch
06/19 — Milan, IT @ Magnolia Summer
06/24 — Prague, CZ @ Metronome Festival
06/27 — Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
06/29 — London, UK @ Roundhouse
07/06 — Bilbao, ES @ BBK
07/07 — Hérouville Saint Clar, FR @ Festival Beauregard
08/12 — Pezinok, SK @ Grape Festival
08/13 — Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
08/19 — Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival