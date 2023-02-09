Anthony Gonzalez’s new album as M83, Fantasy, is out March 17th, but if you can’t wait til then, you’re in luck: the French artist has shared the first six songs of the project, known collectively as Chapter 1, and you can listen to them below.

Chapter 1 of Fantasy includes the songs “Water Deep,” “Oceans Niagara,” “Amnesia,” “Us and the Rest,” “Earth to Sea,” and “Radar, Far, Gone.” Gonzalez has said his latest album was meant to have a raw energy he could execute live, and based on these songs, the project does so with both cinematic keys (“Water Deep”) and quiet acoustic guitar (“Radar, Far, Gone”) in addition to the artist’s usual brand of stadium-ready electronic rock.

“I wanted to be more present lyrically and vocally even if that was daunting at first,” Gonzalez said in a statement. “I thought if I could achieve that, this album will be more personal than those that came before.”

In addition to Chapter 1, M83 has added to his existing North American tour dates with a new run of shows in Europe. See his full tour itinerary below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster and Stubhub.

Fantasy: Chapter 1 Artwork:



Fantasy: Chapter 1 Tracklist:

01. Water Deep

02. Oceans Niagara

03. Amnesia

04. Us and the Rest

05. Earth to Sea

06. Radar, Far, Gone

M83 2023 Tour Dates:

04/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

04/10 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

04/11 — Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

04/13 — San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

04/14 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

04/15 — Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

04/16 — Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues

04/18 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

04/19 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

04/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

04/22 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

04/23 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

04/25 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

04/26 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

04/28 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

04/29 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

04/30 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

05/02 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

05/03 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

05/05 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

05/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater

05/08 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

05/09 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

05/10 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

05/11 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

05/13 — Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven Fest

05/14 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

05/16 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

05/17 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

05/20 — Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara

06/07 — Sigulda, LV @ Sigulda Castle

06/08 — Vilnius, LT @ Lukiškės Prison

06/10 — Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival

06/17 — Neuchatel,CH @ Festi’Neuch

06/19 — Milan, IT @ Magnolia Summer

06/24 — Prague, CZ @ Metronome Festival

06/27 — Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

06/29 — London, UK @ Roundhouse

07/06 — Bilbao, ES @ BBK

07/07 — Hérouville Saint Clar, FR @ Festival Beauregard

08/12 — Pezinok, SK @ Grape Festival

08/13 — Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

08/19 — Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival