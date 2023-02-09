Menu
M83 Drops Chapter 1 of New Album Fantasy: Stream

Listen to the first half of the album ahead of its March 17th release

m83 fantasy chapter 1
M83, photo by Anouck Bertin
February 9, 2023 | 12:23pm ET

    Anthony Gonzalez’s new album as M83Fantasyis out March 17th, but if you can’t wait til then, you’re in luck: the French artist has shared the first six songs of the project, known collectively as Chapter 1, and you can listen to them below.

    Chapter 1 of Fantasy includes the songs “Water Deep,” “Oceans Niagara,” “Amnesia,” “Us and the Rest,” “Earth to Sea,” and “Radar, Far, Gone.” Gonzalez has said his latest album was meant to have a raw energy he could execute live, and based on these songs, the project does so with both cinematic keys (“Water Deep”) and quiet acoustic guitar (“Radar, Far, Gone”) in addition to the artist’s usual brand of stadium-ready electronic rock.

    “I wanted to be more present lyrically and vocally even if that was daunting at first,” Gonzalez said in a statement. “I thought if I could achieve that, this album will be more personal than those that came before.”

    In addition to Chapter 1, M83 has added to his existing North American tour dates with a new run of shows in Europe. See his full tour itinerary below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster and Stubhub.

    Fantasy: Chapter 1 Artwork:

    m83 fantasy album artwork
    Fantasy: Chapter 1 Tracklist:
    01. Water Deep
    02. Oceans Niagara
    03. Amnesia
    04. Us and the Rest
    05. Earth to Sea
    06. Radar, Far, Gone

    M83 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    04/10 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    04/11 — Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater
    04/13 — San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
    04/14 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
    04/15 — Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall
    04/16 — Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues
    04/18 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
    04/19 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
    04/21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
    04/22 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    04/23 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
    04/25 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
    04/26 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
    04/28 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
    04/29 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
    04/30 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
    05/02 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
    05/03 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
    05/05 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
    05/06 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater
    05/08 — Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
    05/09 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
    05/10 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
    05/11 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
    05/13 — Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven Fest
    05/14 — Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
    05/16 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    05/17 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    05/20 — Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara
    06/07 — Sigulda, LV @ Sigulda Castle
    06/08 — Vilnius, LT @ Lukiškės Prison
    06/10 — Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival
    06/17 — Neuchatel,CH @ Festi’Neuch
    06/19 — Milan, IT @ Magnolia Summer
    06/24 — Prague, CZ @ Metronome Festival
    06/27 — Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
    06/29 — London, UK @ Roundhouse
    07/06 — Bilbao, ES @ BBK
    07/07 — Hérouville Saint Clar, FR @ Festival Beauregard
    08/12 — Pezinok, SK @ Grape Festival
    08/13 — Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
    08/19 — Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

Artists

Consequence
