Manchester Orchestra Announce New Album The Valley of Vision, Share “Capital Karma”: Stream

The record also doubles as a virtual reality film

manchester orchestra the valley of vision
Manchester Orchestra, photo by Shervin Lainez
February 23, 2023 | 9:14am ET

    Manchester Orchestra have readied The Valley of Vision, a new album that doubles as a virtual reality film. The project begins streaming on March 10th, and today, the band have shared the new song “Capital Karma.”

    Produced by singer Andy Hull and guitarist Robert McDowell, The Valley of Vision strays from Manchester Orchestra’s usual alternative rock sound in favor of disquieting piano music. Hull reflected on the album in a statement, noting, “Making The Valley of Vision was an exciting idea of what the future could be for us in terms of how we create. None of these songs were written with the band being in the same room in a live setting. They were really like science experiments that started from the bottom and were added to gradually over time. We’re intrigued by doing things the wrong way, or attempting things we haven’t done before and getting inspired by them.”

    As for its accompanying visual, The Valley of Vision film uses 180 degrees of VR for a visual directed by Isaac Deitz, which he likens to “downloading a dream into your head.” Watch parties planned for New York and Los Angeles on March 1st are sold out, but fans can catch the film premiere on YouTube on March 9th, a day before the album’s digital release. Physical copies of the LP, meanwhile, hit stores April 7th, and pre-orders are ongoing.

    Related Video

    “Capital Karma” rests on solemn keys courtesy of Ethan Gruska, while Hull harmonizes with guest singer Caroline Swon about a tugging sense of desire. “All I wanna do is wait for you,” the pair sing. Listen to the slow-building track below.

    Manchester Orchestra’s last album was 2021’s The Million Masks of GodLast year, the quartet shared “No Rule,” a previously unreleased track from that project’s recording sessions.

    The Valley of Vision Artwork:

    manchester orchestra the valley of vision artwork

    The Valley of Vision Tracklist:
    01. Capital Karma
    02. The Way
    03. Quietly
    04. Letting Go
    05. Lose You Again
    06. Rear View

