Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Margo Price and Sharon Van Etten Perform “Radio” on Corden: Watch

From Price's new album Strays

Advertisement
margo pce sharon van etten corden late late show watch country rock music news stream listen
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)
Follow
February 9, 2023 | 10:13am ET

    Margo Price and Sharon Van Etten stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday night. As the evening’s musical guests, the pair performed their duet “Radio,” a highlight from Price’s new album Strays.

    With two voices as strong as these, Price and Van Etten didn’t need much else to make their late night appearance a memorable one. But the six-person band backing them certainly didn’t hurt, bringing the sweeping alt-country atmosphere to life. Watch their performance of “Radio” below.

    Price is currently on tour in support of Strays, which is out now; grab tickets to her remaining North American dates over at StubHub. You can also revisit our chat with the singer-songwriter about the making of the album here.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Just earlier this week, Van Etten announced an anniversary edition of her Aaron Dessner-produced third album Tramp, set for release March 24th. She also recently shared a deluxe edition of her 2022 album We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong.

Advertisement

Latest Stories

Regina Spektor on Seth Meyers

Regina Spektor Performs "What Might Have Been" on Seth Meyers: Watch

February 9, 2023

Pavement Austin City Limits ACL Season 48 clip performance setlist stream watch live

Pavement Perform 15-Song Set on Austin City Limits: Watch

February 6, 2023

jimmy kimmel live coldplay clocks 20th anniversary george clooney snoop dogg

Jimmy Kimmel's First Musical Guest Coldplay Perform "Clocks" for His 20th Anniversary: Watch

January 27, 2023

Måneskin on Fallon

Måneskin and Tom Morello Perform "Gossip" on Fallon: Watch

January 27, 2023

Freddie Gibbs Anderson Paak Tonight Show Jimmy Fallon Blackest in the Room Feel No Pain watch

Freddie Gibbs and Anderson .Paak Perform "Feel No Pain" on Fallon: Watch

January 24, 2023

Meet Me @ The Altar Past Present Future Colbert album announcement preorder tour 2023 tickets stream watch late show

Meet Me @ The Altar Announce Debut Album Past // Present // Future

January 20, 2023

fall out boy jimmy kimmel live love from the other side pete wentz clones watch

Fall Out Boy Enlist Pete Wentz Clones for "Love from the Other Side" on Kimmel: Watch

January 19, 2023

sudan archives fallon homesick late night performances natural brown prom queen pop r&b watch

Sudan Archives Performs "Homesick" on Fallon: Watch

January 17, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Margo Price and Sharon Van Etten Perform "Radio" on Corden: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter