Margo Price and Sharon Van Etten Perform “Radio” on Corden: Watch

Margo Price and Sharon Van Etten stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday night. As the evening’s musical guests, the pair performed their duet “Radio,” a highlight from Price’s new album Strays.

With two voices as strong as these, Price and Van Etten didn’t need much else to make their late night appearance a memorable one. But the six-person band backing them certainly didn’t hurt, bringing the sweeping alt-country atmosphere to life. Watch their performance of “Radio” below.

Price is currently on tour in support of Strays, which is out now; grab tickets to her remaining North American dates over at StubHub. You can also revisit our chat with the singer-songwriter about the making of the album here.

Advertisement

Related Video

Just earlier this week, Van Etten announced an anniversary edition of her Aaron Dessner-produced third album Tramp, set for release March 24th. She also recently shared a deluxe edition of her 2022 album We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong.