Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Alter Bridge’s Mark Tremonti Talks Pawns & Kings, Writing with Myles Kennedy, and a Potential Creed Reunion

"We have to make sure we have a good block of time to put behind [a Creed reunion]"

Advertisement
Alter Bridge Mark Tremonti interview
Alter Bridge’s Mark Tremonti, photo by Amy Harris
February 9, 2023 | 10:44am ET

    When Alter Bridge officially formed in 2004 as Creed broke up, the band had no idea it would be going strong for nearly 20 years. But here they are in 2023, having recently released a seventh album, 2022’s Pawns & Kings.

    “We didn’t know if we’d be doing Alter Bridge two records later at that point when we first started out,” Mark Tremonti admitted to Heavy Consequence when we recently caught up with the guitarist. “Thank goodness we survived and made it this far.”

    Featuring three Creed members (Tremonti, bassist Brian Marshall, and drummer Scott Phillips) and singer Myles Kennedy, Alter Bridge have become one of hard rock’s mainstay groups over the past two decades. They’re currently headlining a North American tour with support from Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH, and have just added a new spring leg featuring special guests Sevendust. (Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub).

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Pawns & Kings features the soaring melodies and anthemic choruses upon which Alter Bridge were built, but the album also veers into new territory with some dark, edgy numbers.

    One of those darker tracks is the single “Sin After Sin,” which at more than six minutes long is one of Alter Bridge’s most epic tunes to date.

    “For ‘Sin After Sin,’ I wanted to write a heavy, slow, groovy, dark and doomy kind of song, because I was listening to music like that at the time,” Tremonti said. “So, I broke out my guitar and wrote that riff out of the gate, and that riff was the seed planted for that whole song. I spent a month playing that drum loop and writing parts and parts until I felt I had the main parts. Then, I had to go through 60 different parts, and I said, ‘I can’t get rid of this!’ That’s why it’s a six and a half minute song. I didn’t want to eliminate parts. When people ask why we write long songs or what’s the different approach, I think it’s us being possessive about these parts we’ve written and not wanting to cut any.”

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Maxwell Alejandro Frost Playlist

Gen Z Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost on Why Music Is One of His Top Legislative Priorities

February 8, 2023

nova wav interview

Behind the Boards with Nova Wav: Producing and Songwriting Duo Talk Getting Inspiration for Beyoncé's "CUFF IT" From the Strip Club

February 6, 2023

epik high map of the human soul

Tablo on 20 Years of Epik High's Map of the Human Soul, New EP Strawberry, and Working with BTS's RM

February 2, 2023

Anti-Flag Justin Sane interview

Anti-Flag's Justin Sane Talks New Album, Global Warming, War in Ukraine, and More

February 2, 2023

battle of the bandmates white reaper asking for a ride

White Reaper Celebrate Asking for a Ride with a Game of Battle of the Bandmates: Watch

February 1, 2023

The Last of Us Episode 3 Bill Frank

The Last of Us Creators on That Heartbreaking Third Episode

January 29, 2023

Television's Marquee Moon artwork

Television's Marquee Moon: The Story of a Band, City, and Guitar Rock Masterpiece

January 28, 2023

Paul T. Goldman Jason Woliner Interview

Paul T. Goldman's Creator on the Show's 10-Year Journey: "I Let Reality Steer This Whole Thing"

January 28, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Alter Bridge's Mark Tremonti Talks Pawns & Kings, Writing with Myles Kennedy, and a Potential Creed Reunion

Menu Shop Search Newsletter