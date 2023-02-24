Menu
Marvel’s Fake Broadway Musical Is Coming to the Stage This Summer at Disney California Adventure

The once-fictitious Rogers: The Musical has been expanded into a real one-act musical

Disney's Roger: The Musical coming to stage at Disneyland
Hawkeye (Disney+)
February 24, 2023 | 6:09pm ET

    If you live in the center of the “Marvel fan” and “musical theater lover” Venn diagram, then today’s news is going to be a real treat. Disney has announced that they’re bringing the once-only-fictional Rogers: The Musical to life as a “short one-act musical.” Performances will begin this summer at Disney California Adventure in Anaheim.

    The announcement came via a short video posted to the Disney Parks Twitter account, which features a woman in Peggy Carter’s signature outfit walking into Disney’s Hyperion Theater with a playbill for the show in hand.

    Originally introduced as a meta gag of sorts in Disney’s Hawkeye miniseries — which follows Jeremy Renner’s titular character after the events of Avengers: Endgame — the musical is supposed to be an in-universe Broadway hit, featuring the superhero team singing, dancing, and flying around the stage as they protect New York City from alien invasion.

    Related Video

    Up until now, the only taste audiences in our universe have gotten of Rogers: The Musical has been in the show-stopping number “Save The City,” which was written by real-life musical theater greats, Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. While it’s unclear if Shaiman and Wittman have returned for the fleshed-out musical, the song did make a formal live debut when it was performed in front of an audience at last year’s D23 Expo.

    Still, taking a concept from a single song to a full-fledged one-act performance is no simple task, and there’s already a good bit of speculation going on as to what’ll be included. The appearance of Carter, as well as the swinging big band scoring on the announcement clip, suggest that the show may be set in the 1940s and focus more on Captain America’s origin story in the midst of World War II. But hey, with the breadth of Marvel material and the openness they’ve embraced with creative spin-offs, anything could happen.

    The exact debut date of Rogers: The Musical hasn’t been announced yet, but if you want to get caught up on the Hawkeye miniseries it came from, you can read our review of it here. Also check out our interview with Hawkeye creator Jonathan Igla on the musical’s inspiration.

