Matty Healy Mocks Yungblud for Calling Him a “Privileged White Dude”

One thing’s for sure about Matty Healy and Yungblud, they’re both gonna tell it like it is… or, at least in some cases, like they think it is. After The 1975 frontman made some eyebrow-raising comments during a recent appearance on the podcast The Adam Friedland Show, his fellow outspoken Brit chimed in by calling him a “privileged white dude.” Healy apparently came ready to fight, appearing to mock Yungblud in response on his Instagram story.

On the podcast’s February 9th episode, after host Friedland led its first few minutes with some expectedly misogynistic and transphobic remarks, Healy segued to the topic of queerbaiting: “Did you see that P!nk’s getting canceled for looking like a lesbian for her career and now that’s being regarded as queerbaiting?” he said. “Loads of 18-year-olds are being like, ‘She’s done irreparable damage to the lesbian community.”

This prompted Friedland to ask Healy about Harry Styles, who’s been accused of queerbaiting on numerous occasions. “He gets a pass,” the musician responded, to which the host concurred: “He basically has the N-word pass from the gay community.”

Healy went on: “I actually don’t think the gays really like it, it’s young girls that think it’s a new thing that are like, ‘Oh my God,’” prompting Friedland to quip, “Gay men don’t have a problem with somebody pretending to be gay. They just jack off to it.”

At some point in the conversation, Friedland, producer Nick Mullen, and Healy then began talking about “Munch” phenom Ice Spice, including an ill-advised debate over her ethnicity. The trio offhandedly referred to her as Hawaiian, Inuit, and Chinese, adopting mocking accents in the process.

A couple of days later, Yungblud appeared to share his thoughts on the episode: “Love listening to three privileged white dudes sit around and objectify a young black female artist who’s blowing up,” he tweeted. “Welcome to your 30s I guess…”

Healy then fought back in an Instagram story in which he mocked another accent, this time being Yungblud’s thick Yorkshire drawl. “Yeah, alright guys, I’m so fuckin’ angry,” Healy drolled, with the word emo adorned on his face. “Someone’s blown themselves up in fucking the Ukraine and, eh, we’re not gonna stand for that because we’re the fucking children — underrated youth fucking generation and that’s what we stand for. Well, I don’t stand for stuff, I stand against stuff… There’s not a particular thing that I stand for. I just stand against stuff and it tends to be the most morally obvious stuff… Fuckhead! Patriarchy!”

Listen to Healy’s episode of The Adam Friedland show below — the comments above begin around the 6:30 mark — and then keep scrolling to see the social media posts in question.

Technically, Yungblud did stand for something last fall, when he sold a line of necklaces featuring his chewed gum to benefit the National Independent Venue Foundation. It’s safe to assume that he will not be tuning in to the March 11th episode of Saturday Night Live, on which The 1975 are slated as musical guest.

love listening to three privileged white dudes sit around and objectify a young black female artist who’s blowing up. welcome to your 30’s i guess … — YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) February 11, 2023