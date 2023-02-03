Matty Healy Says Oasis Need to “Grow Up” and “Get Back Together”

Matty Healy and the Gallagher brothers have at least two things in common: They’re all from Manchester, and they’re all fairly outspoken. But the 1975 frontman has some advice to the former Oasis band members: “Stop messing around” and get back together already.

Healy started venting about the Britpop legends in a recent interview with CBC’s Q With Tom Power, wishing Liam and Noel Gallagher would reconcile for their fans: “What are Oasis doing?” he said. “Can you imagine being in potentially, right now, still the coolest band in the world and not doing it because you’re in a mard with your brother?” According to Urban Dictionary, “mard” is Mancunian slang for “having a tantrum” or “being difficult.” Noted!

“I can deal with them dressing like they’re in their 20s and being in their 50s, but acting like they’re in their 20s — they need to grow up,” Healy went on. “They’re sat around in Little Venice and Little Highgate, crying because they’re in an argument with their brother. Grow up; headline Glastonbury.”

Advertisement

Related Video

“There is not one person going to a High Flying Birds gig, or a Liam Gallagher gig, that wouldn’t rather be at an Oasis gig. Do me a favor: Get back together; stop messing around. That’s my public service announcement for today.”

We’ll whip out this receipts if — God forbid — The 1975 ever break up. Watch Healy’s Oasis rant below.

Oasis officially called it quits in 2009. Despite ongoing petty drama between the brothers, Liam has hinted that he’d like the band to reunite. Noel seems far less interested, saying in 2021 that he “just [doesn’t] feel like it.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Healy is still in the midst of “The 1975 at Their Very Best” tour, which so far has included surprise appearances from Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridgers, an onstage tattoo, raw meat, and many smooches. Revisit our recap of their November set at Madison Square Garden, and then head to StubHub for tickets to remaining dates around the globe.