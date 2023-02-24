mazie Breaks Down New Album blotter baby Track by Track: Exclusive

Track by Track is a recurring feature series in which artists share the story behind every song on their latest release. Today, CoSigned artist mazie breaks down her playful, inviting new album, blotter baby.

As part of her CoSign celebration, mazie has collaborated with Consequence on an exclusive water bottle design based on the blotter baby album artwork. With proceeds supporting two of mazie’s favorite organizations, Feed the Streets LA and Water Drop LA, you can grab yours at the Consequence Shop.

Part dark fantasy, part cosmic explosion, the new album from mazie is undeniably interesting. blotter baby is the latest LP from our February CoSign, an LA-via-Baltimore singer-songwriter whose recent work poises her for a bright new era.

While certainly pop-forward, blotter baby is multifaceted, shifting like a rainbow-hued kaleidoscope and always keeping us curious. From the hazy opener of “it’s not me (it’s u)” to the glittery, bubbly highlight of “are you feeling it now” and the finale of “as it was before it ends,” mazie is the one in the driver’s seat, taking us through moments of rock and psychadelia alike. We as the listener are just along for the ride.

Following the release of her the rainbow cassette EP in 2021, the story mazie is telling is only getting richer the more she shares. With this record in particular, the artist balances doom and dread with catharsis and an unresistant sense of hope. If the world is on fire around her, mazie is probably going to shrug and use the flames to light one up to pass the time.

Listen to blotter baby and read mazie’s Track by Track breakdown of the album below.