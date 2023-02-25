Menu
mazie and Consequence Announce Exclusive Water Bottle Collaboration to Support Charity

Our February CoSign artist is supporting Feed the Streets LA and Water Drop LA

mazie, photo by Ariel Goldberg Morris
February 25, 2023 | 1:02pm ET

    Consequence is excited to announce it’s first-ever CoSign artist merch collaboration. We’ve teamed with our February CoSign honoree, mazie, to create this exclusive water bottle design based on the cover from her debut full-length album, blotter baby. What’s more, the dynamic pop musician has chosen two of her favorite charities to support with the proceeds: Water Drop LA and Feed the Streets LA.

    Get yours now at the official Consequence Shop!

    With artwork reimagining the psychedelic landscape seen on the blotter baby cover, this 17-ounce water bottle is made of double-walled stainless steel. Built to keep hot or cold beverages at the perfect temperature for up to six hours, the bottle also features a leak- and odor-proof cap.

    mazie isn’t just helping to provide a sustainable alternative to disposable plastic bottles and reduce plastic waste with this product, but creating a positive impact by donating the majority of proceeds to two non-profit organizations. One is Water Drop LA, which works to provide clean water and other necessities to thousands of individuals experiencing water insecurity in SoCal. There’s also Feed the Streets LA, a community-based mutual aid organization that distributes donated food, hygiene products, clothings, and more to those who need it most.

    This is a great opportunity to celebrate an artist on the rise while also supporting two vital charities doing important work. Grab yourself mazie’s exclusive CoSign water bottle now at the Consequence Shop, or by using the Buy Now button below.

