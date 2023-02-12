Megan Fox Hints at Machine Gun Kelly Breakup by Following Eminem on Instagram

If Megan Fox’s Instagram is any indication, she has broken off her engagement with Machine Gun Kelly.

Early Sunday, Fox posted a video of a letter burning captioned with lyrics from Beyoncé’s Lemonade song “Pray You Catch Me”: “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath.” She also appeared to delete all photos of Machine Gun Kelly from her Instagram, and followed his longtime rival, Eminem.

Fox and Machine Gun Kelly began dating in Spring 2020 after meeting on the set of the film Midnight In The Switchgrass. In January 2022, MGK proposed to Fox with a thorn engagement ring that hurts when she tries to take it off. They also drank each other’s blood.

“He’s literally my exact physical type that I’ve been manifesting since I was four. I’m also four years older than him. So, I think I made him,” Fox said of Machine Gun Kelly in a 2022 interview. “My thoughts and intentions grew him into the person that he is, who knows what he would’ve looked like or been like if it wasn’t for me.”

Megan Fox (Machine Gun Kelly’s Girlfriend) has now recently followed 3 people for the first time on instagram and one of them is @Eminem, reinforcing rumors that Machine Gun Kelly cheated on her. pic.twitter.com/iETFfB53FL — EminemData (@EminemData) February 12, 2023