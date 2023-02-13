A new action of figure of Cliff Burton has been unveiled, and its announcement coincided with what would have been the late Metallica bassist’s 61st birthday on February 10th.

The figure is a collab between Super7 and the Cliff Burton Estate, which previously worked with Knucklebonz on a collectible statue of Cliff last year. The upcoming Super7 figure received an endorsement from Metallica, who shared the release news on Facebook.

Unlike the statue, this new figure features customizable options including three interchangeable heads (a standard Cliff and two variations of headbanging Cliff); a bass guitar and strap; nine interchangeable hands positioned in numerous ways (fists, open hands, and even a “Cliff ’em all” middle finger); and to top it off, a hammer. Essentially, you can display any version of Burton you want.

Advertisement

Related Video

The figure retails for $55 and can be pre-ordered via Super7 through March 10th. It’s expected to ship in winter 2023, with proceeds benefitting the Cliff Burton Music Scholarship Fund.

Speaking of charitable causes, Metallica recently announced that their Helping Hands benefit concert and auction in December generated $3 million . In addition, the band’s massive The Metallica Blacklist all-star covers project surpassed $1 million in charitable earnings.

You can see pics of the Cliff Burton action figure and Super7’s introductory video below.