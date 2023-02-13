Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

New Multi-Pose Action Figure of Late Metallica Bassist Cliff Burton Unveiled

Its release announcement coincided with what would have been Burton's 61st birthday on February 10th

Advertisement
metallica cliff burton action figure
Super7’s Cliff Burton action figure, via Facebook
February 13, 2023 | 1:06pm ET

    A new action of figure of Cliff Burton has been unveiled, and its announcement coincided with what would have been the late Metallica bassist’s 61st birthday on February 10th.

    The figure is a collab between Super7 and the Cliff Burton Estate, which previously worked with Knucklebonz on a collectible statue of Cliff last year. The upcoming Super7 figure received an endorsement from Metallica, who shared the release news on Facebook.

    Unlike the statue, this new figure features customizable options including three interchangeable heads (a standard Cliff and two variations of headbanging Cliff); a bass guitar and strap; nine interchangeable hands positioned in numerous ways (fists, open hands, and even a “Cliff ’em all” middle finger); and to top it off, a hammer. Essentially, you can display any version of Burton you want.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The figure retails for $55 and can be pre-ordered via Super7 through March 10th. It’s expected to ship in winter 2023, with proceeds benefitting the Cliff Burton Music Scholarship Fund.

    Cliff Burton
     Editor's Pick
    The Legend of Metallica’s Cliff Burton Lives On

    Speaking of charitable causes, Metallica recently announced that their Helping Hands benefit concert and auction in December generated $3 million . In addition, the band’s massive The Metallica Blacklist all-star covers project surpassed $1 million in charitable earnings.

    You can see pics of the Cliff Burton action figure and Super7’s introductory video below.

    cliff burton fig 1

    cliff burton fig 2

    cliff burton fig 3

Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Moby metal bands

Moby Tried to Start Metal Bands with Dimebag Darrell, Tommy Lee, and Björk

February 13, 2023

slash guns n roses cancelled

Slash: Guns N' Roses Would Have Been "Canceled in This Day and Age"

February 13, 2023

Ghost Announce Summer 2023 US Tour with Amon Amarth

February 13, 2023

Psycho Las Vegas 2023 postponed

Psycho Las Vegas 2023 Fest Postponed Until Next Year: "The Desired Lineup Could Not Be Achieved"

February 11, 2023

Motley Crue first show with John 5

Mötley Crüe Play First Show with New Guitarist John 5: Setlist + Video

February 11, 2023

Lamb of God Kreator new song

Lamb of God and Kreator Team Up for New Song "State of Unrest": Stream

February 10, 2023

The 69 Eyes new album

The 69 Eyes Announce New Album Death of Darkness

February 10, 2023

The HU with William DuVall song

The HU Release New Version of "This Is Mongol" Featuring Alice in Chains' William DuVall: Stream

February 10, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

New Multi-Pose Action Figure of Late Metallica Bassist Cliff Burton Unveiled

Menu Shop Search Newsletter