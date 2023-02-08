Metallica’s Helping Hands Benefit Raises $3 Million for Charity

Metallica have announced that their 2022 Helping Hands benefit show and auction raised $3 million in charitable earnings.

The band held the third iteration of the benefit show back in December at a sold-out Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The festive evening featured a special “black carpet” ceremony and saw performances from Metallica — including an on-stage collab with St. Vincent and the live premiere of “Lux Æterna” — and Greta Van Fleet. (See Heavy Consequence‘s photo gallery below.)

All of the $3 million earned will go directly to Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation and its efforts “supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, disaster relief, and other critical local services.”

Commented the foundation’s executive director Peter Delgrosso: “The funds raised from the Helping Hands Concert and Auction will have a lasting impact on All Within My Hands’ ability to grow our Metallica Scholars Initiative, combat hunger, and aid in response to natural disasters. The Los Angeles event was the largest fundraiser in our history, and we profoundly appreciate the generosity of everyone involved. We could not have achieved these results otherwise.”

Additionally, the first round of donations from Metallica’s 2021 all-star covers compilation The Metallica Blacklist have been distributed, surpassing $1 million. The release saw a host of major artists covering songs from “The Black Album,” with earnings split evenly between All Within My Hands and charities of each artist’s choice.

Metallica will release their new album, 72 Seasons, on April 14th, and will be touring North America extensively in 2023 and 2024. Pick up tickets to their upcoming shows here.

Photo Gallery – Metallica’s 2022 Helping Hand Benefit Concert (click to expand and scroll through):