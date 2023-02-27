Metallica have taken to TikTok to tease what appears to be another new track off their upcoming album, 72 Seasons. An accompanying caption encourages fans to duet with the clip.

The 80-second instrumental has thus far been rolled out in three videos via the band’s TikTok channel, with each member essentially duetting with the previous clip. The first one features just Lars Ulrich playing drums, the next adds bassist Robert Trujillo, and the most recent one (posted on Monday, February 27th) adds frontman James Hetfield. It can be assumed that Kirk Hammett’s contribution to the track will be posted on Tuesday.

The tune offers a chugging riff accompanied by military-like drumming. If this new piece of music does turn out to be a new song from 72 Seasons, it would follow previous singles “Lux Æterna” and “Screaming Suicide.”

Related Video

With the caption “Duet this,” fans have already offered up some fun (and funny) accompaniments to the song.

One dude, with the TikTok name @ThisIsMadameKaye, serves up a hilarious vocal in place of Kirk’s soon-to-be-added guitar contribution. Another guy, @AndrewMartinez_Music, plays Megadeth’s “Symphony of Destruction,” as a nod to former Metallica member Dave Mustaine. Meanwhile, a young woman, @SadBassist69, awkwardly plucks a bit of Weezer’s “Buddy Holly” alongside the Metallica song.

See the aforementioned TikTok clips below, and pick up tickets to Metallica’s upcoming 2023-2024 “M72 World Tour” at this location.