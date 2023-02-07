MF DOOM’s Metalface Records Announce 30th Anniversary Reissue for KMD’s Black Bastards

KMD, the hip-hop brother duo comprised of the late MF DOOM (as Zev Love X) and DJ Subroc, are getting their sophomore album, Black Bastards, reissued on vinyl. The new pressing will be out on March 31st via DOOM’s own Metalface Records and Rhymesayers Entertainment.

The release celebrates the 30th anniversary of the album’s initial recording in 1993, when brothers Dingilizwe (Subroc) and Daniel Dumile (DOOM) began work on KMD’s follow-up to 1991’s Mr. Hood. Production stalled after Subroc’s untimely death in April 1993, and the album was ultimately shelved by Elektra Records due to its controversial lyrics and cover artwork. It eventually received an official release in 2000.

The KMD Black Bastards reissue will arrive on March 31st in either red or black vinyl, both featuring an expanded gatefold. The LP release coincides with a new repressing of DOOM’s 1999 debut album, Operation: Doomsday, via Metalface and Rhymesayers. Pre-orders and exclusive album apparel are available at MF DOOM’s website.

Though the late rapper-producer passed away in 2020, MF DOOM has delivered a number of incredible posthumous features, most notably on Danger Mouse and Black Thought’s Cheat Codes cut, “Belize.”

Black Bastards Artwork:

Black Bastards Tracklist:

01. Garbage Day #3

02. Get-U-Now

03. What a N*gga Know?

04. Sweet Premium Wine

05. Plumskinzz (Loose Hoe, God & Cupid)

06. Smokin’ That S*#%

07. Contact Blitt

08. Gimme

09. Black Bastards!

10. It Sounded Like a Roc

11. Plumskinzz (Oh No I Don’t Believe It!)

12. Constipated Monkey

13. F*#@ Wit’ Ya Head

14. Suspended Animation