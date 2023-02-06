Mick Fleetwood Says a Fleetwood Mac Reunion is “Unthinkable” Following Christine McVie’s Death

As recently as 2021, Mick Fleetwood seemed keen on the idea of getting all the surviving Fleetwood Mac members back together for a proper farewell tour. However, following the tragic death of band member Christine McVie, Fleetwood now says such a reunion is “unthinkable.”

Fleetwood talked about the future of the band — or lack thereof — Sunday night on the red carpet at the 2023 Grammys, where he, Sheryl Crow, and Bonnie Raitt performed “Songbird” as a tribute to McVie: “I think right now, I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris,” he said. “I’d say we’re done, but then we’ve all said that before. It’s sort of unthinkable right now.”

On the bright side, Fleetwood seems set on continuing to perform music in some way, although it might not be with the rest of Fleetwood Mac. He mentioned that his bandmates Stevie Nicks, Mike Campbell, and Neil Finn — as well as former member Lindsey Buckingham — have kept themselves busy, and he plans on following their example: “They all get out and play, so I’m gonna be doing the same thing, finding people to play with,” Fleetwood added.

The “song bird” of Fleetwood Mac, McVie passed away “peacefully” on November 30th, 2022, following a short illness. Fleetwood, Nicks, and countless other musicians and fans poured their hearts out on social media in her honor following the news.

“This is a day where my dear sweet Friend Christine McVie has taken to flight… and left us earthbound folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that ‘song bird’ … reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us,” Fleetwood wrote. “Part of my heart has flown away today. I will miss everything about you Christine McVie. Memories abound.. they fly to me.”

Along with the McVie tribute, the emotional “In Memoriam” medley included Kacey Musgraves honoring Loretta Lynn with a cover of “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” and Quavo paying his respects to his Migos bandmate Takeoff.

