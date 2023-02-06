Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Mick Fleetwood Says a Fleetwood Mac Reunion is “Unthinkable” Following Christine McVie’s Death

"I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris"

Advertisement
mick fleetwood mac christine mcvie reunion unthinkable classic rock music news quoteworthy
Christine McVie and Mick Fleetwood, photo by Raphael Pour-Hashemi
Follow
February 6, 2023 | 10:49am ET

    As recently as 2021, Mick Fleetwood seemed keen on the idea of getting all the surviving Fleetwood Mac members back together for a proper farewell tour. However, following the tragic death of band member Christine McVie, Fleetwood now says such a reunion is “unthinkable.”

    Fleetwood talked about the future of the band — or lack thereof — Sunday night on the red carpet at the 2023 Grammys, where he, Sheryl Crow, and Bonnie Raitt performed “Songbird” as a tribute to McVie: “I think right now, I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris,” he said. “I’d say we’re done, but then we’ve all said that before. It’s sort of unthinkable right now.”

    On the bright side, Fleetwood seems set on continuing to perform music in some way, although it might not be with the rest of Fleetwood Mac. He mentioned that his bandmates Stevie Nicks, Mike Campbell, and Neil Finn — as well as former member Lindsey Buckingham — have kept themselves busy, and he plans on following their example: “They all get out and play, so I’m gonna be doing the same thing, finding people to play with,” Fleetwood added.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The “song bird” of Fleetwood Mac, McVie passed away “peacefully” on November 30th, 2022, following a short illness. Fleetwood, Nicks, and countless other musicians and fans poured their hearts out on social media in her honor following the news.

    “This is a day where my dear sweet Friend Christine McVie has taken to flight… and left us earthbound folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that ‘song bird’ … reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us,” Fleetwood wrote. “Part of my heart has flown away today. I will miss everything about you Christine McVie. Memories abound.. they fly to me.”

    Along with the McVie tribute, the emotional “In Memoriam” medley included Kacey Musgraves honoring Loretta Lynn with a cover of “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” and Quavo paying his respects to his Migos bandmate Takeoff.

    Advertisement

    Editor’s Note: Pick up a tote bag and other pieces from our Legends Collection at Consequence Shop.

    Age Verification

    Are you 18 years of age or older ?

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

high lows best worst moments grammys 2023 awards harry styles beyonce shania twain

The Highs, Lows, and Head-Scratching Moments of the 2023 Grammys

February 6, 2023

Linkin Park unreleased song Lost

Linkin Park to Unveil Previously Unreleased Meteora-Era Song "Lost": Preview

February 6, 2023

harry styles david bowie tony visconti pop rock music news grammys quoteworthy

David Bowie Producer Tony Visconti Rejects Harry Styles Comparisons

February 6, 2023

quavo offset fight grammys 2023 takeoff tribute in memoriam

Quavo and Offset Got into Physical Fight over Takeoff Tribute at 2023 Grammys: Report

February 6, 2023

ozzy workday super bowl commercial

Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Paul Stanley, and Joan Jett Star in Workday's "Rock Star" Super Bowl Ad: Watch

February 6, 2023

Ministry spring 2023 tour

Ministry Announce Spring 2023 US Tour with Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly

February 6, 2023

Creed Scott Stapp blame breakup

Scott Stapp on Creed's Breakup: "I'll Take the Blame About That"

February 6, 2023

sam smith ted cruz unholy kim petras evil grammys 2023 awards satanic panic

Ted Cruz Calls Sam Smith and Kim Petras "Evil" as Right Spreads Satanic Panic Conspiracies

February 6, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Mick Fleetwood Says a Fleetwood Mac Reunion is "Unthinkable" Following Christine McVie's Death

Menu Shop Search Newsletter