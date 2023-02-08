Menu
LIES (Mike and Nate Kinsella) Announce Self-Titled Debut Album, Share “Resurrection”: Stream

A new project from the American Football cousins

Lies self titled resurrection
LIES, photo by Alexa Viscius
February 8, 2023 | 11:21am ET

    Mike and Nate Kinsella have collaborated for years — most famously in American Football — but now the artists have formed LIES, the first project for which the musicians have written together alone. The duo will release Lies, their self-titled debut album, on March 31st, and as a preview, new single “Resurrection” is out now.

    The cousins Kinsella formed LIES by writing what they presumed to be new American Football songs. Instead, when Nate traded that band’s classic emo guitar for synthesizer loops, Mike responded, “I want to be in that band,” and LIES was born. The LP draws inspiration from the likes of Depeche Mode and Robyn for the time-honored practice of mining one’s emotional turmoil over sparkling electronic instrumentals.

    Mike Kinsella discussed his musical detour in a statement, describing the process of writing “Resurrection.” “I’m not used to putting any gold-linings or much of any positive spin into my songs (there’s already enough of that garbage existing in the world),” he said, “but writing about conquering whatever shame and guilt I have for whatever wants and desires I have, felt cathartic / almost therapeutic for me. The process of writing it and expressing the value in actually believing it has helped me feel more confident and assured with who I am and what I want (dare I say, ‘need’…).”

    Listen to “Resurrection” below, and scroll onward to see the artwork for Lies. This spring, the duo will take their new project on the road, performing a handful of dates in Chicago and the East Coast. Find tickets via Ticketmaster and Stubhub.

    Nate Kinsella joined American Football in 2014, playing on the emo legends’ 2016 and 2019 albums LP2 and LP3. In 2021, the band returned with the new song “Rare Symmetry,” as well as a cover of Mazzy Star’s classic “Fade Into You.”

    LIES Artwork:

    lies self titled album cover

    LIES 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/23 — Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
    04/24 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
    04/28 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right
    04/29 — Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club
    04/30 — Washington, DC @ DC9

