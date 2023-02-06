Ministry Announce Spring 2023 US Tour with Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly

Industrial pioneers Ministry have announced a Spring 2023 headlining US tour with support from Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly.

The outing kicks off with an April 20th show in Reno, Nevada, and runs through a May 11th show in Billings, Montana, leading up to Ministry’s appearance at the massive Sick New World festival in Las Vegas on May 13th.

A Live Nation pre-sale for the spring run begins Tuesday (February 7th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code CHORUS, with general ticket sales starting on Friday. Fans can also pick up tickets via StubHub.

The spring jaunt will precede Ministry’s support run on the recently announced Rob Zombie-Alice Cooper co-headlining summer tour.

A press release announcing the spring tour also reveals that frontman Al Jourgensen and company are currently working on Ministry’s 16th studio album, the follow-up to 2021’s Moral Hygiene.

Ministry’s current live band consists of Jourgensen, drummer Roy Mayora, guitarists Cesar Soto and Monte Pittman, bassist Paul D’Amour, and keyboardist John Bechdel.

See Ministry's 2023 tour dates below.

Ministry’s 2023 Tour Dates:

04/20 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort *

04/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union *

04/23 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel *

04/25 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre *

04/26 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s *

04/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore *

04/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *

04/30 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore *

05/03 – Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore *

05/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *

05/05 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora *

05/06 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Clyde *

05/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave *

05/09 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District *

05/11 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station *

05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World Fest #

08/24 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ^

08/26 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

08/27 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre ^

08/29 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek ^

08/30 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater ^

09/01 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

09/02 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena ^

09/05 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^

09/06 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

09/08 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain ^

09/09 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^

09/10 – Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre ^

09/12 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^

09/16 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre ^

09/19 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater ^

09/20 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre ^

09/22 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion ^

09/23 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center ^

09/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^

* = headlining, with Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly as support

# = festival date

^ = supporting Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie