Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Ministry Announce Spring 2023 US Tour with Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly

The headlining run will precede Ministry's support slot on this summer's Rob Zombie-Alice Cooper tour

Advertisement
Ministry spring 2023 tour
Ministry, photo by Amy Harris
February 6, 2023 | 12:36pm ET

    Industrial pioneers Ministry have announced a Spring 2023 headlining US tour with support from Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly.

    The outing kicks off with an April 20th show in Reno, Nevada, and runs through a May 11th show in Billings, Montana, leading up to Ministry’s appearance at the massive Sick New World festival in Las Vegas on May 13th.

    A Live Nation pre-sale for the spring run begins Tuesday (February 7th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code CHORUS, with general ticket sales starting on Friday. Fans can also pick up tickets via StubHub.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The spring jaunt will precede Ministry’s support run on the recently announced Rob Zombie-Alice Cooper co-headlining summer tour.

    A press release announcing the spring tour also reveals that frontman Al Jourgensen and company are currently working on Ministry’s 16th studio album, the follow-up to 2021’s Moral Hygiene.

    Ministry Paul D'Amour Al Jourgensen drug story
     Editor's Pick
    Ministry’s Paul D’Amour on the Time Al Jourgensen Inadvertently Drugged Him

    Ministry’s current live band consists of Jourgensen, drummer Roy Mayora, guitarists Cesar Soto and Monte Pittman, bassist Paul D’Amour, and keyboardist John Bechdel.

    Advertisement

    See Ministry’s 2023 tour dates below, and pick up tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

    Ministry’s 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/20 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort *
    04/21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union *
    04/23 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel *
    04/25 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre *
    04/26 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s *
    04/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore *
    04/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle *
    04/30 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore *
    05/03 – Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore *
    05/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall *
    05/05 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora *
    05/06 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Clyde *
    05/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave *
    05/09 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District *
    05/11 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station *
    05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World Fest #
    08/24 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ^
    08/26 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^
    08/27 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre ^
    08/29 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek ^
    08/30 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater ^
    09/01 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^
    09/02 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena ^
    09/05 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^
    09/06 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^
    09/08 – Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain ^
    09/09 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater ^
    09/10 – Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre ^
    09/12 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^
    09/16 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre ^
    09/19 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater ^
    09/20 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre ^
    09/22 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion ^
    09/23 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center ^
    09/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^

    * = headlining, with Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly as support
    # = festival date
    ^ = supporting Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie

    Ministry spring 2023 tour poster

Advertisement

Latest Stories

Disturbed 2023 tour

Disturbed Announce 2023 North American Tour

February 6, 2023

The Sisters of Mercy

The Sisters of Mercy Announce First US Tour in 14 Years

February 6, 2023

Quinn XCII tickets The Peoples Tour 2023 dates shows arizona julia wolf presale code live

How to Get Tickets to Quinn XCII's 2023 Tour

February 2, 2023

Beyoncé to embark on 2023 tour

Beyoncé Announces "The Renaissance World Tour" [Updated]

February 2, 2023

Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell and Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan

Smashing Pumpkins Bringing "The World Is A Vampire Festival Tour" to Australia

February 2, 2023

chris stapleton 2023 tour dates country music news tickets pre-sale

Chris Stapleton Announces "All-American Road Show" 2023 Tour Dates

February 2, 2023

Black Belt Eagle Scout Spring 2023 North American Tour Spaces new song video stream

Black Belt Eagle Scout Announces Spring 2023 Tour, Shares "Spaces": Stream

February 2, 2023

Liturgy and Big Brave 2023 tour

Liturgy and BIG|BRAVE Announce 2023 North American Tour

February 1, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ministry Announce Spring 2023 US Tour with Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly

Menu Shop Search Newsletter