Moby Tried to Start Metal Bands with Dimebag Darrell, Tommy Lee, and Björk

"I regret not starting this chaotic metal band with them"

Moby metal bands
Tommy Lee (photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation), Moby (Philip Cosores), Dimebag (Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images), Bjork (via OLI Records)
February 13, 2023 | 12:12pm ET

    Moby might be best known for his pioneering electronic music, but he’s also fond of heavy metal.

    In fact, he once tried to form a supergroup with Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee and Pantera’s Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul. Dubbed “The Sober Fucks,” the drunkenly-conceived idea never got off the ground.

    “I’ve been sober for a while now,” Moby told NME, “but this was a late-night, alcohol-fueled idea between Pantera’s guitarist Dimebag Darrell, drummer Vinnie Paul, Tommy Lee, and I. I regret not starting this chaotic metal band with them, which would have sounded like a cross between Pantera and my old punk group Flipper.”

    He had previously recounted the formation of the faux band in a 2008 feature in Classic Rock magazine: “At some point, about four in the morning [after a night of partying], Darrell, Tommy and I — in our completely devastated state — decided to form a band. We just thought that was the best idea anyone had ever had. Of course, nothing came of that — except a hangover that lasted for days.”

    In the new NME interview, Moby revealed that It wasn’t the first time he tried to start a hypothetical metal supergroup. In the early ’90s, he went in a far more unlikely direction, attempting to recruit avant icon Björk.

    “In the early ’90s, I was having brunch with Björk and said: ‘We should start a heavy metal band together,’” Moby revealed. “She was very polite, but she had no idea what I was talking about! It was so far outside of her realm of consideration that it didn’t even register!”

    That’s too bad. Björk fronting a metal band is highly intriguing, and she’s an adventurous enough artist to approach it unironically. We certainly can’t fault Moby for trying.

    Moby is promoting his new documentary, Punk Rock Vegan Movie, which features appearances by several notable musicians. Watch it in full below.

