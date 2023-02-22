Moon River 2023 Lineup First Impressions: The What Podcast

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS

While Brad is away celebrating Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Barry and Lord Taco get an exclusive first look Moon River Festival’s 2023 lineup on this week’s episode of The What Podcast.

A two-day event going down in Chattanooga, Tennessee, there’s a lot about this year’s Moon River that excites the The What Podcast crew. With Caamp and Hozier topping out the stacked lineup, Barry and Lord Taco find this crop of artists to be quite impressive. Bonnaroo fans and longtime listeners in particular are sure to recognize a number of names, including past The What Podcast guests like Larkin Poe and First Aid Kit.

With lineups like this, the crew is about ready to put Moon River on their festival calendar. Listen above as they break down the lineup as well as revisit a 2019 interview with festival founder Drew Holcomb. You can also watch the full discussion below via YouTube.

