Moonspell Announce 2023 North American 30th Anniversary Tour

Moonspell have announced the “American Full Moon” 2023 North American tour, which will celebrate the Portuguese gothic metal band’s 30th anniversary.

Dates kick off April 29th in Brooklyn, New York, and run through May 25th in Boston. Eleine will support the entire run along with Vintersea and Oceans of Slumber each opening select dates.

Tickets to select shows go on sale Friday (February 24th) at noon local time via Ticketmaster. You can also pick up tickets via StubHub.

Advertisement

Related Video

“Touring North America and Canada made us a stronger band on stage and we’ve learnt a lot about music, fans, and hard-work overseas,” said lead singer Fernando Ribeiro in a press release. “We see this 30 years tour as an opportunity to repay all the amazing fans over there who don’t get to see enough of us or hear enough of our music. We’re so proud we could bounce back from hardship and book this tour alongside the amazingly beautiful bands Eleine, Oceans of Slumber, and Vintersea and can’t wait see you, under the spell!!!”

The outing was originally planned to take place last year — 30 years after the formation of Moonspell in 1992. The band rose to prominence with its seminal 1995 debut album Wolfheart, pioneering a melodic fusion of gothic metal and black metal. The 1997 follow-up Irreligious also received widespread acclaim, and Moonspell have been going strong ever since, having released 13 studio albums in total.

Below you can see the full list of Moonspell’s 2023 North American tour dates. Get tickets to upcoming shows here, and for sold out shows, here.

Advertisement

Moonspell’s 2023 North American Tour Dates with Eleine, Vintersea, and Oceans of Slumber:

4/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Monarch

4/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse on Watts

5/01 – Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819

5/02 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

5/03 – Orlando, FL @ Conduit

5/05 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar *

5/07 – Dallas, TX @ Trees *

5/08 – Santa Fe, NM @ Tumbleroot Brewing *

5/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Last Exit Live *

5/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720 *

5/11 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick *

5/12 – San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge *

5/13 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom *

5/14 – Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt *

5/16 – Denver, Co @ Oriental Theater

5/17 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

5/18 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge #

5/19 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s #

5/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving Underground #

5/21 – Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus #

5/22 – Quebec, QC @ Source De La Martiniere #

5/25 – Boston, MA @ Sonia #

* = w/ Vintersea

# = no Oceans of Slumbers