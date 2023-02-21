Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Moonspell Announce 2023 North American 30th Anniversary Tour

Eleine, Vintersea, and Oceans of Slumber will support the spring run

Advertisement
moonspell 30th anniversary tour
Moonspell, via Facebook
February 21, 2023 | 2:15pm ET

    Moonspell have announced the “American Full Moon” 2023 North American tour, which will celebrate the Portuguese gothic metal band’s 30th anniversary.

    Dates kick off April 29th in Brooklyn, New York, and run through May 25th in Boston. Eleine will support the entire run along with Vintersea and Oceans of Slumber each opening select dates.

    Tickets to select shows go on sale Friday (February 24th) at noon local time via Ticketmaster. You can also pick up tickets via StubHub.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Touring North America and Canada made us a stronger band on stage and we’ve learnt a lot about music, fans, and hard-work overseas,” said lead singer Fernando Ribeiro in a press release. “We see this 30 years tour as an opportunity to repay all the amazing fans over there who don’t get to see enough of us or hear enough of our music. We’re so proud we could bounce back from hardship and book this tour alongside the amazingly beautiful bands Eleine, Oceans of Slumber, and Vintersea and can’t wait see you, under the spell!!!”

    The outing was originally planned to take place last year — 30 years after the formation of Moonspell in 1992. The band rose to prominence with its seminal 1995 debut album Wolfheart, pioneering a melodic fusion of gothic metal and black metal. The 1997 follow-up Irreligious also received widespread acclaim, and Moonspell have been going strong ever since, having released 13 studio albums in total.

    indonesian power metal kids
     Editor's Pick
    Indonesian Children Playing Power Metal Goes Viral on TikTok: Watch

    Below you can see the full list of Moonspell’s 2023 North American tour dates. Get tickets to upcoming shows here, and for sold out shows, here.

    Advertisement

    Moonspell’s 2023 North American Tour Dates with Eleine, Vintersea, and Oceans of Slumber:
    4/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Monarch
    4/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Warehouse on Watts
    5/01 – Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819
    5/02 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
    5/03 – Orlando, FL @ Conduit
    5/05 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar *
    5/07 – Dallas, TX @ Trees *
    5/08 – Santa Fe, NM @ Tumbleroot Brewing *
    5/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Last Exit Live *
    5/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720 *
    5/11 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick *
    5/12 – San Francisco, CA @ DNA Lounge *
    5/13 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom *
    5/14 – Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt *
    5/16 – Denver, Co @ Oriental Theater
    5/17 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
    5/18 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge #
    5/19 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s #
    5/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving Underground #
    5/21 – Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus #
    5/22 – Quebec, QC @ Source De La Martiniere #
    5/25 – Boston, MA @ Sonia #

    * = w/ Vintersea
    # = no Oceans of Slumbers

    moonspell 2023 tour

Advertisement

Latest Stories

The Revivalists 2023 tour dates Band of Horses The Head and The Heart

The Revivalists Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour with Band of Horses

February 21, 2023

sza tickets 2023 how to buy pre-sale date pop music news

How to Get Tickets to SZA's 2023 Tour

February 21, 2023

father john misty head and the heart 2023 co-headlining tour dates tickets

Father John Misty and The Head and The Heart Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

February 21, 2023

jason isbell death wish weathervanes 400 unit folk rock americana alternative music news listen stream pre order tracklist artwork tour dates

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit Announce New Album Weathervanes, Share "Death Wish": Stream

February 21, 2023

TWICE 2023 world tour dates tickets

TWICE Announce 2023 World Tour

February 21, 2023

how to get guns n roses tickets

How to Get Tickets to Guns N' Roses' 2023 World Tour

February 21, 2023

Feist to release new album in 2023

Feist Announces 2023 North American Tour

February 21, 2023

Guns N' Roses 2023 tour

Guns N' Roses Announce 2023 World Tour

February 21, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Moonspell Announce 2023 North American 30th Anniversary Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter