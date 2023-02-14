Menu
Morrissey Whines That Capitol Promotes Sam Smith’s “Satanism” But Not His New Album

Moz says the label won't release Bonfire of Teenagers "despite their contractual obligation and promise to do so"

Morrissey and Sam Smith, photos via Getty
February 13, 2023 | 9:40pm ET

    Despite denying his right-wing allegiances, Morrissey has subscribed to yet another right-wing belief, this time regarding Sam Smith’s supposed ties to Satanism. In a new post on his website, the increasingly ridiculous artist has complained that his estranged label Capitol Records will not release his album Bonfire of Teenagers while instead supporting Smith, whose performance of “Unholy” alongside Kim Petras at the Grammys has conservatives everywhere in a moral panic.

    “Capitol Records (Los Angeles) proudly promotes Sam Smith’s ‘satanism’; yet they consider the honest truth of Morrissey’s factual ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’ to be their biggest threat and they will not release it despite their contractual obligation and promise to do so,” Morrissey wrote.

    Bonfire of Teenagers was supposed to come out in February 2023, but in recent months Morrissey has revealed that Capitol has declined to release the project. What’s more, he’s said Miley Cyrus asked to be removed from the record after previously providing guest vocals.

    Moz now believes that Capitol signed Bonfire of Teenagers only to intentionally sabotage it because Morrissey is “too diverse” (read: too conservative) of an artist. In the artist’s eyes, supporting far-right, anti-Muslim political groups is A-Okay, but playfully evoking the Devil — a pop culture fixture — is cause for concern.

    Morrissey was joined by Ted Cruz in his disgust for Smith and Petras’ performance, which he called “evil.” Meanwhile, the actual Church of Satan said the act was “nothing particularly special.” Wonder if there’s something else about Smith and Petras that would upset conservatives so much…

