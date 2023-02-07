Morrissey Thinks Capitol Sabotaged His Record Because He’s “Too Diverse”

Morrissey said he is “coming around” to the belief that Capitol Records intentionally sabotaged his album Bonfire of Teenagers, suggesting his conservative views make him “too diverse” a thinker.

Moz announced in December that he’s split from his management and “disassociated himself from Capitol Records,” while Miley Cyrus had asked to be taken off his Bonfire song, “I Am Veronica.” Now, a statement on his website wonders if all his problems have to do with sabotage.

A post titled “Bonfire Doused” asserts that “Morrissey is ‘too diverse’ for Universal Music Group.

Capitol Records (Los Angeles) will not, after all, release Morrissey’s 2021 album ‘Bonfire of Teenagers’. At the same time, Capitol Records (Los Angeles) are holding on to the album.”

Advertisement

Related Video

The post, which was either written by a surrogate or in the third person, continues, “Morrissey has said that although he does not believe that Capitol Records in Los Angeles signed Bonfire of Teenagers in order to sabotage it, he is quickly coming around to that belief.” The site also links to a Medium article called “Why an Unsigned Morrissey Proves a Lack of True Diversity in Music” by Fiona Dodwell, which suggests that Moz has been canceled for “speaking uncomfortable truths.”

This was the theme of a recent Morrissey missive about “Cancel Vultures” who had, he said, falsely accused him of harboring far-right politics simply because he supported a far-right political group, For Britain, that espouses anti-Muslim prejudices. Morrissey previously argued that the group wasn’t, in fact, right-wing, writing, “Please give them a chance. Listen to them. Do not be influenced by the tyrannies of the MSM who will tell you that For Britain are racist or fascist — please believe me, they are the very opposite!!! Please do not close your mind.” During the pandemic, he also argued that COVID-19 was a “con-vid” and that government safety regulations were an attempt to enslave the masses.

With no release expected for Bonfire of Teenagers, Morrissey last year announced another new album, Without Music the World Dies.