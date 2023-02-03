Mötley Crüe Unveil First Official Band Photo Featuring New Guitarist John 5

Back in October 2022, founding Mötley Crüe guitarist Mick Mars announced he was retiring from the road, and the Crüe subsequently named Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 as his replacement. Now, the Crüe have unveiled the first official band photo featuring John 5 in the lineup (view the Ross Halfin pic via Instagram below).

Mars had been dealing with the degenerative disease Ankylosing Spondylitis for years. The statement from the guitarist’s camp specified that Mars would still “continue as a member of the band,” but would no longer perform live with the guys.

John 5 was immediately rumored to take Mars’ place, largely because of his closeness with the band. The Crüe swiftly moved to confirm that he would serve as the replacement for Mars, stating, “No doubt will it take an absolutely outstanding musician to fill Mick’s shoes so we are grateful that our good friend John 5 has agreed to come on board and join us moving forward.”

John 5 will make his official stage debut with Mötley Crüe at a pair of shows in Atlantic City, New Jersey on February 10th and 11th, as the Crüe and Def Leppard warm up for their 2023 World Tour. Among this year’s shows is a new North American leg in August featuring special guest Alice Cooper. Pick up tickets to the upcoming tour dates here.

As for the new photo, in addition to featuring John 5, it has garnered many comments on Instagram complimenting Vince Neil. The singer appears to have slimmed down after revealing that he was undergoing a fat-burning treatment in late 2021.