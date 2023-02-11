Menu
Mötley Crüe Play First Show with New Guitarist John 5: Setlist + Video

The longtime Rob Zombie guitarist looked right at home as the Crüe kicked off their 2023 tour in Atlantic City

Motley Crue first show with John 5
Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx and John 5, via YouTube
February 11, 2023 | 8:54am ET

    Mötley Crüe performed their first show with new guitarist John 5 on Friday night (February 10th) in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The concert kicked off the Crüe’s 2023 co-headlining world tour with Def Leppard.

    John 5, a longtime member of Rob Zombie’s band, was recruited by the Crüe when founding guitarist Mick Mars retired from touring late last year. Mars has been battling the degenerative disease Ankylosing Spondylitis for many years, with his representative stating in October that the guitarist “can no longer handle the rigors of the road.”

    At the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on Friday night, Mötley Crüe kicked off the show with “Wild Side” as the band made its way onto the stage, with John 5 getting a nice ovation from the crowd. The 15-song set included other classics like “Shout at the Devil,” “Home Sweet Home,” “Dr. Feelgood,” and the closing number, “Kickstart My Heart.”

    Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard will play another show in Atlantic City tonight (February 11th) before a run of dates in Latin America. They’ll return to the States for a one-off Los Angeles gig on March 12th, followed by a UK/European run beginning in late May. After that, they’ll launch another US leg in August, with those shows featuring special guest Alice Cooper. Pick up tickets to Mötley Crüe’s upcoming tour dates at this location.

    Check out close-up video footage of John 5’s debut with Mötley Crüe in Atlantic City below, followed by the band’s setlist.

    Mötley Crüe Setlist:
    Wild Side
    Shout at the Devil
    Too Fast for Love
    Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)
    Saints of Los Angeles
    Live Wire
    Looks That Kill
    The Dirt (Est. 1981)
    Medley: John 5 Solo / Rock and Roll, Part 2 / Smokin’ in the Boys Room / Helter Skelter / Anarchy in the U.K. / Blitzkrieg Bop
    Home Sweet Home
    Dr. Feelgood
    Same Ol’ Situation (S.O.S.)
    Girls, Girls, Girls
    Primal Scream
    Kickstart My Heart

