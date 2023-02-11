Mötley Crüe Play First Show with New Guitarist John 5: Setlist + Video

Mötley Crüe performed their first show with new guitarist John 5 on Friday night (February 10th) in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The concert kicked off the Crüe’s 2023 co-headlining world tour with Def Leppard.

John 5, a longtime member of Rob Zombie’s band, was recruited by the Crüe when founding guitarist Mick Mars retired from touring late last year. Mars has been battling the degenerative disease Ankylosing Spondylitis for many years, with his representative stating in October that the guitarist “can no longer handle the rigors of the road.”

At the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena on Friday night, Mötley Crüe kicked off the show with “Wild Side” as the band made its way onto the stage, with John 5 getting a nice ovation from the crowd. The 15-song set included other classics like “Shout at the Devil,” “Home Sweet Home,” “Dr. Feelgood,” and the closing number, “Kickstart My Heart.”

Video footage shows John 5 looking right at home onstage. After he was introduced by bassist Nikki Sixx, the guitarist delivered a killer two-and-a-half-minute solo prior to a medley of cover songs.

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard will play another show in Atlantic City tonight (February 11th) before a run of dates in Latin America. They’ll return to the States for a one-off Los Angeles gig on March 12th, followed by a UK/European run beginning in late May. After that, they’ll launch another US leg in August, with those shows featuring special guest Alice Cooper. Pick up tickets to Mötley Crüe’s upcoming tour dates at this location.

Check out close-up video footage of John 5’s debut with Mötley Crüe in Atlantic City below, followed by the band’s setlist.

Mötley Crüe Setlist:

Wild Side

Shout at the Devil

Too Fast for Love

Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)

Saints of Los Angeles

Live Wire

Looks That Kill

The Dirt (Est. 1981)

Medley: John 5 Solo / Rock and Roll, Part 2 / Smokin’ in the Boys Room / Helter Skelter / Anarchy in the U.K. / Blitzkrieg Bop

Home Sweet Home

Dr. Feelgood

Same Ol’ Situation (S.O.S.)

Girls, Girls, Girls

Primal Scream

Kickstart My Heart