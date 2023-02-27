Menu
Nandi Bushell Takes on Whiplash-Inspired Cover of Duke Ellington’s “Caravan”: Watch

"The most difficult drum cover I have ever made"

Nandi Bushell (via YouTube)
February 27, 2023 | 10:56am ET

    Nandi Bushell has taken on Duke Ellington’s jazz standard “Caravan,” which she describes as “the most difficult drum cover I have ever made.” The performance was inspired by the song’s prominent placement in the 2014 film Whiplash, starring Miles Teller as an ambitious young drummer named Andrew Neiman. Watch it below.

    “Learning ‘Caravan’ from the movie Whiplash took me 3 months,” our 2021 Rookie of the Year revealed in the YouTube description. “First I needed to learn new techniques, then memorize all the sheet music. [It] was hard! I pushed myself and practiced so much. It took a week of trying to film. This song takes so much energy and stamina. I needed to concentrate like I had never concentrated before.”

    She continued, “It was not easy! I kept on practicing. I love to keep improving and getting better. I wonder how I will play this song in a few more years. I also wonder how many ‘Not my tempo’ jokes I will get…” In a nod toward the latter joke, Bushell played her cover on drums emblazoned with the message, “Caravan at My Tempo.”

    Bushell alluded to her “Caravan” cover in a recent Instagram post in which she also teased an upcoming EP. In the meantime, revisit the 12-year-old wunderkind’s recent covers of Bloc Party’s “Helicopter”; Foo Fighters’ “Everlong” and Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” with Shane Hawkins; Rage Against the Machine’s “Killing in the Name” with her brother Thomas; and Eminem’s “Rap God.”

     

