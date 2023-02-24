Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Nat Wolff joins Kyle Meredith to talk about The Consultant, the new Amazon Prime series that explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee. The actor/musician discusses what it was like to work with Christoph Waltz on the new show, and his appreciation for the weirder side of cinema.

Advertisement

Related Video

He also talks about taking inspiration from Rod Stewart and Nine Inch Nails, and details his latest music with his brother Alex — including recording their latest single at Jack Met of AJR’s house, and the obsessive nature that’s led to enough songs for a triple album.

Listen to Nat Wolff talk The Consultant and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. As always, please take the time to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.