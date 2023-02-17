Crazy Horse Members Team with Neil Young for New Album All Roads Lead Home, Share “You Will Never Know”: Stream

The members of Crazy Horse have announced a new album with Neil Young titled All Roads Lead Home, out March 31st. As a preview, they’ve released one of Nils Lofgren’s songs from the album, “You Will Never Know.”

During the pandemic, Lofgren, Billy Talbot, and Ralph Molina each recorded three solo songs with different musicians. For his part, Young contributed a live solo version of “Song of the Seasons” from BARN, his 2021 album with Crazy Horse.

All Roads Lead Home will be available on vinyl and CD. See the artwork and full tracklist below; pre-orders are ongoing.

Advertisement

Related Video

Lofgren shows off his guitar expertise on the folksy “You Will Never Know,” which features lyrics like, “You will never know/ How well she does without you.” Stream the track below.

Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s most recent album, World Record, was released in 2022. Young also unveiled the long-shelved Crazy Horse album Toast last year.

In April, Young will make his live return alongside Stephen Stills at an LA autism fundraiser.

All Roads Lead Home Artwork:

All Roads Lead Home Tracklist:

01. Rain – Billy Talbot

02. You Will Never Know – Nils Lofgren

03. It’s Magical – Ralph Molina

04. Song of the Seasons – Neil Young

05. Cherish – Billy Talbot

06. Fill My Cup – Nils Lofgren

07. Look Through the Eyes of Your HearteartHearthhh – Ralph Molina

08. The Hunter – Billy Talbot

09. Go with Me – Nils Lofgren

10. Just For You – Ralph Molina